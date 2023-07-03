Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Film Earns Over ₹12 Crore On Sunday

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha opened with a bang at the box office and after its first weekend, the film has emerged to be a box office hit. The film brought back the blockbuster jodi of Kartik and Kiara once again on screens after their 2022 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was one of the highest grossing films of the year.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is touted to be a romantic saga with its own comedy and quirks, but highlighting an important message in the end.

The film released on June 29, on the occasion of Eid, which was also a national holiday, and that seems to have helped the makers to set the cash registers ringing.

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection

As the first weekend of Satyaprem Ki Katha in theatres came to an end, the film managed to earn a whopping Rs 38.50 crore.

While it opened with Rs 9.25 crore on Thursday, it saw a marginal dip at Rs 7 crore on Friday. However, it picked up pace on Saturday with Rs 10.10 crore, and on the film's first Sunday, Satyaprem Ki Katha minted a staggering Rs 12.15 crore, it's highest single day collection till date.

With the positive word of mouth and the fan following of both Kartik and Kiara, the film is expecting a decent run at the box office throughout the week, and it might as well breach the Rs 50 crore mark before the next weekend.

Kartik-Kiara receive standing ovation

Kartik and Kiara were recently seen visiting a Mumbai theatre during the screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha and surprising the audience.

The crowd in the theatre went berserk as the two stars appeared in front of them as the film came to an end, and they gave them a standing ovation while showering them with love.

Kartik and Kiara were seen interacting with their fans and thanking them for watching their film in the theatres and sending out positive reviews.