Shraddha Kapoor Dating Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Writer? Duo Spotted At Movie Date

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor currently has her hands full with multiple films and brand endorsements. But on Monday, she took time out of her busy schedule to enjoy a film in the city, and interestingly, she was not alone. Instead, she was with Rahul Mody, the writer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

If rumours are to be believed, Shraddha seems to have found love once again in Rahul.

The actress was previously in a relationship with celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha for nearly four years, but it was in 2022, when they reportedly broke up.

Shraddha's movie date with Rahul Mody

On Monday ngiht, Shraddha was spotted outside a theatre in Mumbai's Juhu locality, as she exited and made her way to her car.

The actress looked beautiful in a pastel salwar suit, and she flaunted her new haircut. She was her usual jolly self with the paps and even interacted with them before zooming off the venue.

At the same time, her rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody was seen exiting the theatre, but he drove off a different car and did not stop to interact with the shutterbugs.

Within no time, photos and videos of the duo went viral on the internet and fans of Shraddha were convinced that the two enjoyed a cosy movie date.

Who is Rahul Mody?

For the unawares, Rahul is credited as the writer for Shraddha's latest release, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', along with Luv Ranjan.

He has worked in the previous films of Ranjan as well, including the hits, 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' (2015), 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' (2018).

While Shraddha has not made her relationship official yet, Rahul is often seen sharing pictures of the actress from his pet dog's handle.

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming films

Shraddha will assume her superhit character of 'Stree' once again in Dinesh Vijan's 'Stree 2' opposite Rajkummar Rao. The first installment of the film had emerged to be a hit among the masses.

If reports are to be believed, Shraddha will also play the lead in Kalpana Chawla's biopic. However, it has not been officially announced yet.