Shraddha Kapoor To Star In Kalpana Chawla's Biopic? Netizens Troll Actress After Film Poster Gets LEAKED Online

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Ranbir Kapoor, is reportedly shooting for her upcoming film Stree 2. A couple of weeks back, Shraddha was spotted with chopped hair and her new look raised speculations about her next project.

Now, after a leaked announcement poster on the internet went viral, it looks like Shraddha is gearing up for Kalpana Chawla's biopic. Yes, you read that right.

Kalpana Chawla was an Indian-born American astronaut and aerospace engineer who was the first woman of Indian origin to go to space.

Shraddha to star in Kalpana Chawla's biopic?

The leaked poster of the biopic mentions that Shraddha will play the lead and Aanand L Rai will be directing the film. The title of the film has been written as The Untold Story Of Kalpana Chawla and the poster also suggests that Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan will have special appearances.

The poster was first shared by a user on Reddit and it went viral within no time. However, there has been no confirmation from the makers of the actors yet.

Check out the viral poster here:

Soon after the post was shared, a user asked in the comments section, "Is that why she cut her hair?"

Another commented, "Personally don't think she will be able to do it justice. Let's see."

"Radhika Apte would have killed in this role," another user commented.

Several other users also trolled the actress. "I never believed she is a good actress. She has over acted in her movies. After watching her cringe performance in TJMM , I was watching Aashiqui 2. She is the only one over acting in the movie."

Another user wrote, "UGH why! She looks nothing like Kalpana Chawla, neither does she have any acting skills. Should’ve been offered to PC."

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming project

On the work front, as mentioned above, the actress is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Stree 2. The shooting of the film began in march 2023.

The film also stars RajKummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.