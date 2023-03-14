Shraddha Kapoor on being cheated in relationships: ‘have experienced jhoothis and makkaars in life’

Shraddha Kapoor | Photo from Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor was away from the big screens for a while after making a powerful comeback with her latest film, ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,' which is performing well in theatres.

While her film is all set to exceed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office, she has now opened up about her personal life that connects her to this film.

The film talks about complicated modern relationships and their flippant nature. The Street actress is busy in post-release interviews, where she is being quizzed with some interesting questions.

Shraddha Kapoor on relationships

Bollywood Bubble asked her whether it was hard for her to relate to the current definition of love. In her response, she stated, "When people bring up these terms like situation-ship and all those new concepts that have arrived, I’m like, ‘Kya hai woh? What about over-lasting love and relationships? I guess it’s possible too. I am kind of positive and believe in fairy tales."

On being asked if she had ever been in a relationship and had to break up, She reverted: "You catch people lying to you. Yeah, I think it's not just me; we all have come across ‘jhoothis’ and ‘makkaars’ in our lives."

Speaking about how she handled the situation, she laughed and said, "There’s only one path; you have to quit."

Shraddha was dating a photographer

Reportedly, the Stree actress was in a long-term relationship with celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. It was also said that the duo was planning to get married and settle down after Varun Dhawan dropped a mysterious response to Rohan’s comment on his wedding photos.

As per reports, Shraddha and Rohan dated for 4 years and then broke up for an unknown reason.

However, when Rohan’s father, Rakesh Shrestha, was questioned by ETimes about their wedding, he said, "From what I know, they have been good friends since their college days. They even have many mutual friends in Juhu. They both are progressing very well in their careers, and whatever they choose will be a well-thought-out decision. If they plan to tie the knot, I am with them. Words like exception do not exist in my dictionary."

