Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and other actors' fee revealed

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will release on Holi eve |

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is soon released on the occasion of Holi. As we can see, there is so much hype surrounding the film due to the duo's fresh pairing which is being loved by the audience.

The trailer and music of this film have received an amazing feedback. Now, the viewers have a lot of expectations from this upcoming entertainer.

While Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha’s chemistry has received all the attention, the whopping amount charged by Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar cast will grab your eyeballs instantly. This upcoming rom-com flick by Luv Ranjan has beer made on a huge budget of 70 crores. An entertainment portal broke down the information about the main actor’s pay for this film.

Ranbir Kapoor is the highest paid

Judging from the appreciation it has received from all the slides, no doubt the makers have shed a lot of money to produce this upcoming film. Ranbir’s demand in the industry has increased after the success of Brahmastra and he is the highest-paid cast of this movie. As per reports, he has charged a whopping amount of Rs. 25-30 crores to play his part.

Following him, the female lead Shraddha Kapoor has reportedly received a pay cheque of Rs. 7 crores for Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar. If you look at the numbers, the salary of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor alone eats up half of the film’s budget.

As we all know, veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor will also be seen in significant roles in this movie. It is reported that the duo has charged an amount of Rs. 70 lakhs and Rs. 50 lakhs respectively.

Well, the film has already gained a lot of attention due to its interesting concept and makers have huge hopes for it after its theatrical release. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will arrive in cinemas on March 8, 2023. Stay tuned for more such interesting updates!