Pics: Shraddha Kapoor receives priceless gift from fan

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 02, 2023

Shraddha Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai on Thursday

Photos by Varinder Chawla

She was busy promoting her upcoming film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' in the city

Shraddha even met and interacted with a few of her fans who had gathered at the venue

One of the fans had a priceless gift for Shraddha

He gifted the actor a small idol of Lord Ganesha with golden 'paduka'

Shraddha was seen thanking the fan profusely for the priceless gift

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is all set to hit theatres on March 8

She will be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time

Thanks For Reading!

Cheeni Kum actress Swini Khara engaged, see dreamy photos
Find out More