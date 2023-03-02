Cheeni Kum actress Swini Khara engaged, see dreamy photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 02, 2023

Cheeni Kum actress Swini Khara announced her engagement with dreamy pictures on Instagram

Swini shared several pictures from the ceremony and wrote, "I'd marry you with paper rings #SwiniGotHerVish"

Swini wore lavender lehenga for her engagement and on the other hand, her fiancé Urvish Desai opted for a black ensemble

In one of the photos, she is seen dancing with Urvish

Swini is best known for her role in the TV show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby as Chaitali Thakkar

She also played the role of Sexy in Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu's film Cheeni Kum

Swini has also been a part of films like Parineeta, Hari Puttar and Paathshala

She was last seen in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She essayed the role of young Jayanti

Besides films, Swini has been a part of TV shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Zindagi Khatti Meethi and CID

