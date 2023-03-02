Cheeni Kum actress Swini Khara engaged, see dreamy photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 02, 2023
Cheeni Kum actress Swini Khara announced her engagement with dreamy pictures on Instagram
Swini shared several pictures from the ceremony and wrote, "I'd marry you with paper rings #SwiniGotHerVish"
Swini wore lavender lehenga for her engagement and on the other hand, her fiancé Urvish Desai opted for a black ensemble
In one of the photos, she is seen dancing with Urvish
Swini is best known for her role in the TV show Baa Bahoo Aur Baby as Chaitali Thakkar
She also played the role of Sexy in Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu's film Cheeni Kum
Swini has also been a part of films like Parineeta, Hari Puttar and Paathshala
She was last seen in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She essayed the role of young Jayanti
Besides films, Swini has been a part of TV shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Zindagi Khatti Meethi and CID
