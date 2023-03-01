In Pics: Suhana Khan with her ₹3.54 lakh sling bag

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 01, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The star kid was at her casual best in a black sleeveless turtle neck top and grey cargo pants
Photo by Varinder Chawla
She paired her outfit with a bag which caught the eyes of the netizens
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Suhana carried a Chanel bag worth a whopping Rs 3.54 lakh
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Suhana was also seen flaunting her new haircut as she smiled at the paps
Photo by Varinder Chawla
On the work front, Suhana is all set to mark her acting debut with 'The Archies'
Photo by Varinder Chawla
It is being helmed by Zoya Akhtar
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The film is heading straight for an OTT release
Photo by Varinder Chawla
'The Archies' is set to start streaming online by the end of this year
Photo by Varinder Chawla
