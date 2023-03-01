In Pics: Suhana Khan with her ₹3.54 lakh sling bag

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 01, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport on Wednesday

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The star kid was at her casual best in a black sleeveless turtle neck top and grey cargo pants

Photo by Varinder Chawla

She paired her outfit with a bag which caught the eyes of the netizens

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Suhana carried a Chanel bag worth a whopping Rs 3.54 lakh

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Suhana was also seen flaunting her new haircut as she smiled at the paps

Photo by Varinder Chawla

On the work front, Suhana is all set to mark her acting debut with 'The Archies'

Photo by Varinder Chawla

It is being helmed by Zoya Akhtar

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The film is heading straight for an OTT release

Photo by Varinder Chawla

'The Archies' is set to start streaming online by the end of this year

Photo by Varinder Chawla

