Hot Alaya F sizzles in black racy bikini, see photos

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 01, 2023
Bollywood actress Alaya F shared several pictures of herself in a black crochet bikini
She looked hot and sassy in the bold two-piece
She flaunted her toned physique in the pictures
"Got all the stomach pics before the pizza arrived," she captioned the pictures
Alaya often shares stunning pictures and entertaining videos on Instagram
A few days back, Alaya gave a glimpse of her vacation by sharing photos in a pastel blue bikini
On the work front, she was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat'
