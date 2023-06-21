Shraddha Kapoor Enjoys Auto-Rickshaw Ride In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 21, 2023
Ditching her swanky car, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor opted for an auto-ride in Mumbai
Photos by Varinder Chawla
She is often spotted ditching her luxurious car to take an auto ride for reaching the shoot location
The actress has often said that she enjoys rickshaw rides
Shraddha was spotted wearing lavender t-shirt and printed yoga pants
She also wore a grey face mask and tied her hair back
The paparazzi captured Shraddha in a make-up free look
Shraddha recently surprised her fans by posting a picture in which she was seen flaunting her new short haired look
Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor
