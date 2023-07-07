Mumbai: Kartik Aaryan Buys ₹17.5 Crore Luxury Apartment In Juhu

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has purchased a luxury apartment in the plush locality of Juhu for Rs 17.50 crore. The market value of the property is Rs 7.49 crore, but the actor has bought it for a premium at Rs 17.50 crore.

The second floor apartment at Siddhi Vinayak Building at Juhu Scheme’s N S Road Number 7 has a 1,593.61 sq. ft. of carpet area. If the per square feet price paid by Shehzadaactor is calculated, it works out to be Rs 1,09,814, one of the costliest deals in the locality.

To buy this property from Jayesh Doshi and Ketki Doshi, along with two car parking slots, he paid Rs 1.05 crore in stamp duty, shows documents accessed through IndexTap.com. The transaction was formalised and registered on June 30.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-actor’s family already owns an apartment on the eighth floor of the same building.

Earlier this year, his mother Dr. Mala Tiwari had reportedly rented an apartment sprawling to 3,681 sq. ft. from actor Shahid Kapoor for Rs 7.5 lakh per month.

For the latest purchase, Kartik Aaryan has appointed his mother Dr. Mala Tiwari to manage daily affairs by assigning power of attorney on her name.

Juhu is the most sought after address for the Bollywood celebrities from the yesteryear as well as the present generation. Some of them include Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jeetendra, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Zayed Khan, Fardeen Khan, etc.