Mumbai Crime: Woman Duped Of ₹82.75 Lakh While Trying to Meet Actor Kartik Aaryan | representative pic

A man has been charged with defrauding a woman of Rs82.75 lakh by falsely promising to arrange a meeting with actor Kartik Aryan. The case was registered at Amboli Police Station on July 3. According to the FIR, Aishwarya Sharma, 39, a resident of Goregaon East, aspired to become a film producer. After several attempts, she came across a man named Krishna Sharma, who hails from New Delhi.

As per the complaint, the accused gained Aishwarya’s trust by making tall promises. He assured her that he would arrange a meeting with the actor for the movie Love in London, in which she would be the producer.

Accused began making excuses after receiving money

He convinced Aishwarya to provide money, gradually demanding a total of Rs82.75 lakh. After paying the Rs 85.75 lakh, Aishwarya enquired about the meeting with Aryan. However, the accused began making excuses and did not refund her money.

Realising that she had been deceived by false promises, Aishwarya filed a case against him. The case was registered under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code at Amboli Police Station.