Mumbai Guide: Check Out 10 Famous Biryani Places That You Must Explore

Mumbai: A wonderful bowl of biryani doesn't need a special event; the act of enjoying biryani turns into an occasion brimming with delight and flavor. Explore these biryani places in Mumbai that you need to visit this weekend.

Behrouz Biryani, Ghatkopar

Discover delicious biryani near you in Mumbai with Behrouz Biryani. Enjoy a medley of flavors featuring chicken, mutton, or vegetables paired with aromatic basmati rice. Whether you seek royal veg biryani or classic mutton biryani, explore the Behrouz App or website to place your order online. Treat yourself to exclusive Hyderabadi or Lucknow biryani and elevate your dining experience today.

Price: Starts from ₹599

Address: Amrut Nagar Rd A/11, Siddhapura Industrial Estate, Amrut Nagar, Ghatkopar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400086

Hours: Open ⋅ 11am to 4 am

2. Shalimar Restaurant, Mohammad Ali Road

Shalimar has been a staple of Mughlai cuisine in Mumbai for over 40 years, evolving from a small joint serving falooda to a renowned group of restaurants. Founded in 1970 by Zainuddin Shaikh, it’s now led by his grandson, Omaer Shaikh. Known for in-house masala grinding and high-quality ingredients, Shalimar is celebrated as one of the most economical dining spots in the city. With delicious flavors, a cozy atmosphere, and excellent service, it promises an unforgettable experience.

Service options: Has all you can eat · Serves vegetarian dishes · Has kids' menu

Address: Shalimar Restaurant, Bhendi Bazaar, Mandvi, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400003

Hours: Opens 10am-3am

Price: ₹900 for 2

3. Jaffer Bhai's Delhi Darbar, Grant Road

Jaffer Bhai’s Delhi Darbar is synonymous with biryani in Mumbai. They have been serving up some of the city’s most celebrated biryanis since 1973. Their mutton biryani is robust, with a spicy kick and tender, juicy mutton that’s marinated and cooked to perfection in a complex blend of spices and served in a clay pot that retains the heat and encloses all the flavors. The biryani comes accompanied by raita and a very spicy salan that complements the richness of the dish.

Service options: Has all-you-can-eat

Address: 195-197, Pathe Bapurao Marg, Grant Road East, Chor Bazaar, Grant Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400004

Price: ₹600 for 2

4. Kasbah Grand, Andheri-West

Kasbah Grand assures a sophisticated dining experience with a menu that blends traditional flavors with a modern touch. The mutton biryani here is rich, aromatic, and layered with fragrant basmati rice that is infused with a delicate balance of spices and a hint of saffron, adding both color and a subtle sweetness to the dish.

The mutton is marinated well, and the slow-cooking process locks in all the moisture to enhance the depth of flavors. It is typically served with a side of raita and a spicy salan.

The biryani at Kasbah Grand is presented with so much flair that it matches the restaurant's upscale atmosphere, making it a premium offering in Mumbai's biryani scene.

Service options: Reservations required · Has all you can eat · Has outdoor seating

Address: Top Floor, Chandiwala Arcade, New Link Rd, opp. Dmart, Motilal Nagar II, Goregaon West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400090

Price: ₹2000 for 2

5. Lucky Restaurant, Bandra West

Lucky Restaurant has since long been the iconic eatery in Bandra with a rich history spanning several decades, and their mutton biryani is a perfect example of what makes traditional Mumbai-style biryani so much loved.

The Mutton Biryani dish is a harmonious blend of tender mutton and aromatic basmati rice that is layered with a balanced mix of spices like cloves, cardamom, and bay leaves. The biryani here is cooked using the dum method, making the mutton tender and juicy by absorbing the spices well, while the rice remains fluffy and fragrant. It's been the go-to spot for many Mumbaikars for decades. The restaurant's nostalgic ambiance adds to the overall experience each time, making it more than just a meal.

Price: ₹1200 for 2

6. Persian Darbar, Byculla

Persian Darbar is known to excel in offering a royal dining experience.Their mutton biryani is served in a large portion, which is perfect for sharing. The biryani here is cooked with a generous amount of ghee, giving it a rich, indulgent flavor.

The mutton is marinated in traditional spices and yogurt, ensuring that it’s flavorful and tender. Each grain of the rice is infused with the flavors of saffron and bay leaves and is beautifully garnished with saffron strands and fried onions. The quality of mutton and portion sizes are generous, ensuring that you get your money’s worth

Service options: Has all you can eat · Serves happy-hour food · Serves vegetarian dishes

Address: Alexander Terrace, 5, Dr Ambedkar Road, Byculla East, Byculla, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400027

Price: ₹1800 for 2

7. Delhi Zaika, Kurla

Delhi Zaika is quite a popular spot for Mughlai and North Indian cuisine and their mutton biryani, a standout dish. The biryani here is aromatic and full of complex flavors, having their mutton marinated in a special blend of spices that includes cardamom, cinnamon, and cloves.

The meat is tender and juicy cooked with the rice infused with saffron and other spices, creating a beautifully balanced dish. The biryani is served with a side of raita and totally complements the rich and spicy flavours of biryani. The consistency in depth of flavours in Delhi Zaika’s mutton biryani makes it a favourite among those who appreciate a well-crafted biryani.

Service options: Has all you can eat · Good for kids' birthday

Address: Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, near fauzia hospital, opposite Sahara hotel, Friends Colony, Kurla West, Kurla, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400070

Price: ₹700 for 2

8. Hindustan Restaurant, Mohammad Ali Road

Known for its authentic Mughlai flavours, Hindustan Restaurant serves up some of the best Chicken and Mutton Seekh Kebabs, Bhuna Gosht, and aromatic Biryani. Their Mutton Khichda is one of the special dishes for Ramadan which is a must-try for food lovers.

Despite being slightly overshadowed by its more famous neighbours, Hindustan Restaurant is one of the best Iftar places for Ramzan food in Mumbai.

Address: 152, I M Merchant Road, Near Minara Masjid, Mumbai CST Area, Mumbai

Price: ₹500 for 2

9. Baghdadi, Colaba

Bagdadi is what you call an old-school eatery in Colaba, which is known for its straightforward and unpretentious approach to food. Their mutton biryani being no different—it’s a simple, no-frills dish that focuses right on the essentials.

The rice is well cooked and seasoned, and the mutton is cooked until it’s soft and flavorful, with the spices adding just the right amount of heat and aroma. It’s garnished with fried onions for an added crunch. Bagdadi’s biryani is perfect and straightforward; it lets the quality of the ingredients shine through without heavy spices, complex preparations, or any other unnecessary embellishments.

Service options: Does not accept reservations · Dogs allowed outside

Address: Inter Continental Hotel, Tulloch Rd, behind The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Apollo Bandar, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400039

Price: ₹400 for 2

10. Café Noorani, Tardeo

Café Noorani is a well-established restaurant in Tardeo that offers a range of Mughlai dishes, and their mutton biryani is a classic example of a well-executed Mughlai biryani. The biryani is aromatic, with the rice being perfectly cooked and infused with spices like cardamom, cloves, and saffron. Their mutton is tender and flavorful, marinated in a mix of yogurt and spices before being cooked with the rice.

The biryani is garnished with fresh coriander and fried onions that adds a burst of freshness and crunch and is served with a side of raita and a spicy gravy, totally enhancing the overall flavor profile. Café Noorani’s biryani is consistently good and a satisfying Mughlai meal in Mumbai.

Price: ₹1600 for 2