 Ganesh Festival Immersion Turns Tragic In Maharashtra: At Least Four Dead, 13 Missing Across Districts
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGanesh Festival Immersion Turns Tragic In Maharashtra: At Least Four Dead, 13 Missing Across Districts

Ganesh Festival Immersion Turns Tragic In Maharashtra: At Least Four Dead, 13 Missing Across Districts

Two men were swept away in the Bhama river at Waki Khurd and another one at Shell Pimpalgaon. Another person slipped into a well at Birwadi in Pune rural, he said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
At least four persons drowned and 13 were missing after the immersion of idols following the culmination of the Ganesh festival in various districts of Maharashtra. | FPJ/Representative Image

Mumbai: At least four persons drowned and 13 were missing after the immersion of idols following the culmination of the Ganesh festival in various districts of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

In Pune district's Chakan area, four persons were swept away in different water bodies in three separate incidents, an official said.

Four Drown in Pune District

Two men were swept away in the Bhama river at Waki Khurd and another one at Shell Pimpalgaon. Another person slipped into a well at Birwadi in Pune rural, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla Holds High-Level Meeting With BJP Leaders, Top Officials Ahead Of PM Modi’s Likely State Visit Amid Ongoing Ethnic Tensions
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla Holds High-Level Meeting With BJP Leaders, Top Officials Ahead Of PM Modi’s Likely State Visit Amid Ongoing Ethnic Tensions
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Inaugurate On 30 September As Runway Nears Closure - REPORTS
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Inaugurate On 30 September As Runway Nears Closure - REPORTS
Ganesh Festival Immersion Turns Tragic In Maharashtra: At Least Four Dead, 13 Missing Across Districts
Ganesh Festival Immersion Turns Tragic In Maharashtra: At Least Four Dead, 13 Missing Across Districts
Teacher's Day: Students Groove To Phir Hera Pheri’s Classic Track; Video Goes Viral
Teacher's Day: Students Groove To Phir Hera Pheri’s Classic Track; Video Goes Viral

Out of the four, bodies of two were recovered so far and search was on for the other two persons, the official said.

Read Also
Attention Thanekars! Thane Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Eid-E-Milad; Check Out Details
article-image

Two Missing in Nanded River

Three persons were swept away in a river at Gadegaon in Nanded district. One of them was later rescued and search was on for the other two persons, police said.

In Nashik, four persons met with a similar tragedy, and the body of one of them was recovered in Sinnar, they said.

In Jalgaon, three persons got swept away in separate incidents and efforts were on to trace them, the police said.

Three persons got swept away during the idol immersions in Thane district and the body of one of them was recovered so far, they said.

Read Also
'Bappa Should Not Be Insulted Like This': CM Fadnavis’s Daughter Divija Urges For Eco-Friendly...
article-image

In another incident, a man was feared drowned during the immersion in Amravati, according to the police.

Amid the continuous rainfall in various parts of the state, rivers, lakes and other water bodies were swollen, due to which the state disaster response teams and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed, they said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Inaugurate On 30 September As Runway Nears Closure -...

Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Inaugurate On 30 September As Runway Nears Closure -...

Ganesh Festival Immersion Turns Tragic In Maharashtra: At Least Four Dead, 13 Missing Across...

Ganesh Festival Immersion Turns Tragic In Maharashtra: At Least Four Dead, 13 Missing Across...

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Siddhivinayak Temple Doors Close After Devotees Offer Prayers In Mumbai | VIDEO

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Siddhivinayak Temple Doors Close After Devotees Offer Prayers In Mumbai | VIDEO

Attention Thanekars! Thane Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Eid-E-Milad; Check Out Details

Attention Thanekars! Thane Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Eid-E-Milad; Check Out Details

'Bappa Should Not Be Insulted Like This': CM Fadnavis’s Daughter Divija Urges For Eco-Friendly...

'Bappa Should Not Be Insulted Like This': CM Fadnavis’s Daughter Divija Urges For Eco-Friendly...