 Thane: Non-Veg Sales Surge As Crowds Return To Markets After Anant Chaturdashi
Thane meat markets see huge crowds a day after Anant Chaturdashi ends Ganeshotsav. With Sunday being a holiday, many families gathered to enjoy non-veg meals.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | FPJ

Thane: A day after Anant Chaturdashi marked the end of the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival, Thane witnessed a massive rush at chicken, mutton, and fish markets. With religious observances like Shravan and Ganeshotsav now over, many people who had refrained from consuming non-vegetarian food returned to their regular diets.

This year, Anant Chaturdashi fell on a Saturday, and with Sunday immediately following, it created the perfect opportunity for families and friends to plan gatherings and feasts. Meat shops across Thane reported a sharp rise in footfall since early Sunday morning, as reported by Loksatta.

During Ganeshotsav, we used to sell just 15 to 20 chickens per day. But today alone, we’ve sold more than 50 to 60, said Wasim Pawar, a chicken seller at Jambhali Naka Bazaar, as reported.

The demand wasn’t limited to chicken. Mutton and fish also saw significant sales spikes. Several fish sellers mentioned that their stock was sold out by late morning. Sales were extremely low during the festival days, but they’ve doubled now. The stalls were empty by Sunday morning, said a local fish vendor.

Due to the sudden spike in demand, prices for chicken, mutton, and fish rose slightly. Shops across the city were packed with eager customers, many of whom were buying in large quantities.

Traditionally, non-vegetarian food is avoided during the month of Shravan and the Ganeshotsav period for religious reasons. Once the immersion of idols concludes on Anant Chaturdashi, many resume their regular eating habits, often celebrating with hearty meals.

With Sunday serving as a holiday for most, it turned into a mini-festival for meat lovers in the city. Vendors and shopkeepers expressed satisfaction over the brisk business after weeks of quiet sales.

