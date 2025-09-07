Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Ganesh Idol Stands Still For 7+ Hours At Mumbai's Girgaon Chowpatty Due To High-Tide | VIDEO |

Mumbai: The grandeur of Mumbai’s most iconic Ganesh idol, Lalbaugcha Raja, reached its peak during the 2025 Ganesh Visarjan at Girgaon Chowpatty. This year, the immersion turned into an extended affair as rough sea conditions delayed the final visarjan for several hours.

Devotees who had followed the idol’s 14-hour long procession from Lalbaug to the beach witnessed an emotional and historic moment as the idol remained in the waters for close to 29 hours before the final immersion rituals could be completed.

Authorities and volunteers worked tirelessly to ensure crowd management and safety amid the massive turnout. Thousands of devotees gathered on the sands of Chowpatty, chanting prayers and waiting patiently despite the delays.

Organisers introduced a specially designed motorised raft fitted with GPS trackers and high-powered motors to ensure that the immersion was safe, quick and environmentally conscious. This new system was seen as a blend of tradition with modern technology, reflecting Mumbai’s evolving ways of preserving cultural heritage while adapting to present challenges.

Adding to the devotional atmosphere, Reliance Industries director Anant Ambani was spotted walking alongside devotees during the visarjan procession. His humble participation drew attention on social media, where many praised his simple gesture of faith. Videos and photos of him immersed in the celebrations quickly went viral, with netizens commenting that it showcased the spirit of unity and devotion beyond status.

For Mumbaikars, Lalbaugcha Raja is more than a Ganesh idol. It is a symbol of hope, strength and community bonding. The 2025 visarjan once again highlighted the city’s unmatched energy, where tradition, technology and devotion come together on the shores of Girgaon Chowpatty.