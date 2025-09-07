 Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Mumbai's Revered Ganesha Faces Delay At Girgaon Chowpatty Due To High Tide | VIDEO
Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Mumbai's Revered Ganesha Faces Delay At Girgaon Chowpatty Due To High Tide | VIDEO

Lalbaugcha Raja's visarjan 2025 was delayed at Girgaon Chowpatty on Anant Chaturdashi, as high tides and mechanical issues complicated the immersion, leaving thousands of devotees waiting along the shore.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The much-awaited Lalbaugcha Raja visarjan 2025 faced unexpected delays at Girgaon Chowpatty today on Anant Chaturdashi, leaving thousands of devotees waiting along the shores. Considered Mumbai’s most iconic Ganesh idol, Lalbaugcha Raja had arrived at Chowpatty in the early morning hours. However, despite being present for almost two hours, the immersion had to be postponed due to high tide conditions and mechanical disruptions.

According to updates, difficulties arose while placing the 50-foot idol onto the specially designed raft. The trolley carrying Lalbaugcha Raja got stuck in the water, adding to the delay. The rising sea tide caused the raft to sway, making it unsafe to lift the idol.

Organizers confirmed that the immersion will only proceed once the tide recedes and conditions stabilize. In the meantime, the process of removing the idol’s ornaments was underway as devotees performed the final aarti.

While Lalbaugcha Raja’s visarjan was delayed, other idols such as Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani were successfully immersed at Chowpatty earlier this morning. Chintamani’s idol was carefully placed on a raft and towed into the Arabian Sea with the help of boats, drawing applause from devotees who gathered in large numbers.

Despite the disruption, the atmosphere at Girgaon Chowpatty remained charged with faith and emotion. Thousands of devotees continued chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” as they waited patiently for their beloved Lalbaugcha Raja’s final farewell.

The visarjan of Lalbaugcha Raja has always been one of Mumbai’s biggest spiritual highlights, attracting lakhs of devotees and tourists every year. Today’s delay highlights the challenges of managing such massive idols during changing sea conditions. The visarjan will take place later today once the tide lowers, ensuring a safe and grand immersion of Mumbai’s 'Navsacha Ganpati.'

