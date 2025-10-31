Relief For Artists: Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium Slashes Rehearsal Hall Rent From ₹1,200 To ₹500

Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium |

Vashi, Navi Mumbai: In a move that brings much-needed relief to the city’s performing artists, the rent of the rehearsal hall at Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium in Vashi has been reduced from ₹1,200 to ₹500.

The announcement was made by State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik during a Janata Darbar (public hearing) held at the auditorium on Thursday.

Artists Welcome Step to Support Local Theatre

For years, local artists had demanded a rent reduction, citing high costs as a major hurdle for rehearsals and small-scale performances.

With this revision, local theatre groups and cultural organizations are expected to benefit significantly.

“This is a much-needed step that will encourage local talent and revive cultural activities in Navi Mumbai,” said one of the artists, expressing gratitude after the announcement.

Over 400 Public Grievances Addressed at Janata Darbar

The Janata Darbar, chaired by Minister Naik, saw 404 public grievances registered, primarily concerning water scarcity, CIDCO notices, and civic maintenance issues.

According to organizers, nearly 70% of the complaints were resolved on the spot, providing immediate relief to citizens.

Officials Attend Day-Long Public Session

The session, which lasted from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., was attended by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, Additional Commissioner Sunil Pawar, former MP Dr. Sanjeev Naik, and several senior officials from various departments.

Minister Directs Action on Water and CIDCO Issues

Addressing complaints about irregular water supply, Minister Naik instructed the municipal administration to ensure regular and efficient distribution in affected areas.

He also objected to certain notices issued by CIDCO to residents, urging officials to review and resolve these matters fairly.