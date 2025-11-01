Maharashtra Approves ₹2,540.90 Crore Relief For Farmers Hit By Heavy Rains And Floods | X - @mieknathshinde

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved the disbursement of ₹2,540.90 crore to provide immediate financial assistance to farmers affected by heavy rains and floods across the state between June and September 2025, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makrand Jadhav-Patil announced on Friday.

Government Issues GR For Relief Distribution

According to the minister, a government resolution (GR) has been issued to this effect. He said the state government has given top priority to extending timely relief to farmers impacted by natural calamities.

“The government is working sensitively to ensure that affected farmers can recover from their losses and rebuild their lives. This assistance will bring much-needed relief to those suffering from the impact of heavy rainfall and floods,” Jadhav-Patil stated.

Additional ₹1,765.22 Crore For Rabi Season Support

In addition, the state government has sanctioned ₹1,765.22 crore under a special assistance package to help farmers purchase seeds and related agricultural inputs for the upcoming Rabi season.

The financial aid will be provided at the rate of ₹10,000 per hectare, with a limit of up to three hectares per farmer.

Focus On Farmers Affected During Kharif 2025

This support aims to help farmers who suffered crop losses during the Kharif 2025 season due to excessive rainfall and flooding.

The aid package has been approved based on proposals received from the Divisional Commissioners of Pune, Nashik, and Amravati.

Ensuring Continuity Of Agricultural Activities

The minister added that the initiative will ensure affected farmers can resume agricultural activities in the upcoming season and sustain their livelihoods.