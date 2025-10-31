IMA Maharashtra Announces Statewide Agitation Over Woman Doctor’s Death; OPD Closures From November 7 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra has announced a statewide agitation demanding justice for a young government medical officer from Phaltan Sub-District Hospital, Satara, who allegedly died by suicide following police harassment.

The association declared that the protest will include a phased closure of OPD services in private hospitals and clinics from November 7 to 13, escalating to a complete withdrawal of health services across Maharashtra from November 14 if the government fails to take action.

Statewide Consensus Among Medical Associations

The decision was taken unanimously during an online meeting of IMA office bearers held on October 30, 2025. The IMA resolved to join hands with MAGMOA (Maharashtra Government Medical Officers Association), MARD (Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors), and other medical bodies in a collective protest to demand accountability and systemic reforms.

MARD Begins Parallel Agitation from November 3

Earlier, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) launched a statewide peaceful protest, demanding justice for the deceased woman medical officer.

From November 3, resident doctors will suspend all non-emergency duties, while continuing emergency and ICU services, emphasizing the need for safety mechanisms and workplace reforms in government hospitals.

Phased Protest Plan Outlined by IMA Maharashtra

According to Dr. Santosh Kadam, President of IMA Maharashtra, doctors across the state will wear black ribbons while on duty in OPDs and hospitals on October 31 as a mark of protest.

From November 1, awareness banners will be displayed in hospitals, coupled with social media campaigns calling for justice.

On November 2, candlelight marches will be held in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, with participation from both doctors and citizens.

Escalation to Full Health Service Shutdown

Starting November 3, doctors will boycott administrative work, government health schemes, and official meetings.

If the government fails to respond, the agitation will intensify with OPD closures between November 7 and 13, culminating in a total withdrawal of health services across Maharashtra from November 14.

Call for Unity and Discipline Among Doctors

The IMA Maharashtra has appealed to all its branches and members to participate actively and peacefully, maintaining unity and discipline throughout the movement.

Leaders of the association emphasized that this united protest reflects the anguish, solidarity, and determination of the medical community to seek justice for their colleague and demand safer working conditions for all healthcare professionals.