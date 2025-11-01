Powai Hostage Case: Crime Branch Takes Over RA Studio Kidnapping And Encounter Probe

Crime Branch Takes Over RA Studio Kidnapping And Encounter Probe | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Powai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into the sensational kidnapping and encounter case that unfolded at RA Studio in Mahavir Classic, Powai, on Wednesday. Two separate FIRs have been registered at the Powai Police Station one under ADR (Accidental Death Report) for the encounter and another for attempt to murder and kidnapping.

“Film Rehearsal” Turns Hostage Crisis

In a shocking revelation, it has emerged that accused Rohit Arya had called 17 aspiring young actors to the studio over five consecutive days under the pretext of rehearsing a kidnapping scene for a film. However, on the fifth day October 30 he allegedly took the 17 boys hostage and sent a threatening video to the parents of one of them, demanding compliance.

Panic Among Parents, Swift Police Response

According to senior crime branch officials, Arya had rented RA Studio from October 25 to 29, later extending the booking by a day. On October 30, the situation turned tense when the children, who had arrived for the supposed shoot at 10 a.m., failed to return home by lunchtime. Around 1 p.m., one parent received a disturbing video showing a child held hostage.

Alarmed, the parents immediately alerted Powai Police at 1:15 p.m.

Encounter Inside the Studio

A team from Powai Police Station, led by API Amol Waghmare, entered the studio premises through a washroom passage. Upon confrontation, Arya allegedly aimed an airgun at API Waghmare, prompting the officer to open fire in self-defense, killing Arya on the spot.

Inside the first floor—separated by a thick glass door—police found 17 children, one senior citizen, and one woman confined. On the ground floor, Arya and producer Rohan Aher were present. The studio’s layout had zigzag stairs, sealed windows with iron bars, and a heavy iron safety door fitted with a motion sensor.

Forensic Clues and Chemical Evidence

Officers also recovered a black cloth emitting a strong chemical odor. The cloth and related materials have been sent for forensic testing. Police sources said some children had come from Sangli, Pune, and Kolhapur, while Mumbai-based participants were scheduled for a December session.

Arya, originally from Gujarat, lived with his family in Kothrud, Pune, but had been staying alone in a relative’s flat in Chembur, currently unoccupied as the relative was abroad.

Post-Mortem and Family Response

Arya’s post-mortem was conducted at JJ Hospital on Wednesday evening. His brother-in-law has arrived in Mumbai, while his mother and wife are currently in Ahmedabad, police confirmed.

Crime Branch and Magisterial Inquiry

The Crime Branch has written to the District Collector seeking a magisterial inquiry into the encounter. An Unnatural Death Report (ADR) has been filed at Powai Police Station.

The encounter probe is being handled by officers Dilip Tejankar and Vishal Raje, while the kidnapping and attempt-to-murder case is being investigated by API Laxmikant Salunkhe of Crime Branch Unit 8.

Links to Underworld and Real Estate

Sources revealed that Arya had close ties with the son of underworld don Haji Mastan. The duo had jointly entered the real estate business in Pune, managing major projects in Kothrud, Baner, and Hinjewadi, which reportedly brought them significant profits and local influence. Arya was also said to be supporting candidates in the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, expanding his political and business network.

Police Probe Financial Angle

Arya had been residing for some time at Swaraanjali Society in Sutardara, Kothrud, with his parents. However, following the incident, his flat was found locked, and neighbors refused to comment on his activities. Police are now probing whether the kidnapping was the result of a psychotic breakdown, a premeditated extortion attempt, or linked to his financial dealings and underworld connections.