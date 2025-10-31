Mumbai News: Maulana Shakir Ali Noorie Named Among ‘The Muslim 500 Most Influential Muslims 2026’

Maulana Shakir Ali Noorie, president of Sunni Dawate Islam, honoured in ‘The Muslim 500: The World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims 2026’ for his global contribution to education and social harmony | Photo Credits: Manoj Ramakrishnan

Mumbai: Educationist, author and Muslim religious scholar, Maulana Shakir Ali Noorie, president of the Sunni Dawate Islam, whose annual congregation at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, is one of the largest Sunni religious gatherings in the world, has been honoured with a place in 'The Muslim 500: The world's 500 most influential Muslims 2026.'

The 'Muslim 500' recognises individuals who bring positive change to the Muslim world through leadership, influence, and dedication. The list is compiled by the Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre in Amman, Jordan, annually in cooperation with Prince Al-Waleed Bin Talal Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding at Georgetown University in the United States.

Among those who have featured in the list include Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamid Al-Thani; King Salman of Saudi Arabia; Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei; Turkiye president Recep Tayyip Erdogan; King Abdullah II of Jordan; King Mohammed VI of Morocco; President of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and Iranian Shia Islamic scholar Ali al-Sistani.

Recognition for Tireless Work in Education, Social Harmony, and Welfare

In a statement on Friday, the Sunni Dawate Islam, said that Maulana Noorie's tireless work in promoting education, community welfare, and social harmony has earned him this global recognition. Leading one of the largest Sunni organisations in India, Maulana Noorie has impacted thousands of lives through education, women empowerment, youth counseling, and anti-drug initiatives. This recognition highlights not just his achievements, but the strength and contribution of the Indian Muslim community on the global stage, the statement added.

Sunni Dawate Islam’s Global Reach and Humanitarian Initiatives

Sunni Dawate Islami, a non-political religious organisation based in Mumbai, organises an annual congregation in Mumbai around December. The three-day event, which includes religious discourses, lectures on contemporary issues, and educational guidance for students, attracts around 300,000 people annually.

The organisation runs approximately 50 institutions with more than 7000 students. Noorie has authored over 40 books which are published in many languages. He has initiated several human welfare campaigns including: women empowerment through education, feeding and clothing the poor and downtrodden counselling assistance to the youth and programme against drug abuse and intoxicants.

These wide reaching community engagement has earned Noorie a place in the earlier editions of the 'Muslim 500' list.

