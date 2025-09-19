 Mumbai Muslims Protest Police Action Against Prophet Muhammad Posters In Kanpur
Mumbai Muslims Protest Police Action Against Prophet Muhammad Posters In Kanpur

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 10:25 PM IST
Mumbai: Muslims gathered in various parts of the city on Friday with boards proclaiming 'I Love Muhammad', in response to an incident in Kanpur where the police registered cases against a group for displaying similar boards on a public road, saying that it hurt the religious sentiments of other religious communities.

Police in Kanpur have filed a case against dozens of Muslims after the boards were erected on a public road used by Hindu religious processions.

The incident was criticised by Muslim leaders. Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, condemned the police action and defended the boards as an expression of devotion to Prophet Muhammad. He posted on X, formerly Twitter, a verse by poet Allama Iqbal: 'Loving the Prophet is no crime. If it is, then I accept every punishment for it.'

A gathering was organised atHandi Wala Masjid, Saifee Jubilee Street, Bhendi Bazar, after the Friday afternoon prayers. The gathering recited the Durood- e-Paak prayers in honour of the prophet. Samajwadi Party MLA, Abu Asim Azmi, joined a gathering at Madanpura.

