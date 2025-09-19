 'I Am Muslim... But I Love Bhagwa Colour': Apple User Flaunts Newly Purchased Saffron-Coloured iPhone 17 At Delhi Store | Video Viral
A viral video of one of the first buyers of the iPhone 17 in Delhi shows him praising the first time featuring, 'cosmic orange' colour of the phone. The man, while expressing his happiness after buying the phone, said that the cosmic orange colour of the phone is looking "khatarnak, and badiya. I am a Muslim, but I love this colour."

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 11:18 AM IST
Delhi: Apple users are on cloud nine as the iPhone 17 series goes on sale all over India today. People are queued up in large numbers outside official Apple stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. Users are delighted to switch their old iPhones to the brand new series, while some are entering the so-called 'elite community of Apple users' for the very first time. A viral video of one of the first buyers of the iPhone 17 in India shows him praising the first time featuring, 'cosmic orange' colour of the phone.

The man, while expressing his happiness after buying the phone, said that the cosmic orange colour of the phone is looking 'khatarnak, and badiya (amazing and beautiful).' Further, he said, "Particularly this orange colour will have more craze this time as the Bhagwa (saffron) in India is very special. I am a muslim, but I love this colour (and kisses the phone.)"

The video was shared by PTI on X. In the clip, the man was featured as one of the first buyers of the phone at the Official Apple Seller shop at Saket, Delhi. The man said that he had been in the queue since early morning to buy the phone.

iPhone On Sale In India

Apple's much-anticipated iPhone 17 series is now available for purchase across India, marking the official open sale launch following successful pre-orders. The new iPhone series is also listed on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, while customers can also purchase directly from Apple Store India and authorized retail outlets nationwide.

Quick commerce platforms, Blinkit and Zepto, are also offering the iPhone 17, which is also available for delivery within 10 minutes in selected cities. Both Amazon India and Flipkart have listed attractive launch offers and EMI options. The devices are available with 2-3 days delivery in major cities.





