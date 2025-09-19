Mumbai News: Scuffle Breaks Out At BKC Apple Store As Poor Crowd Management Mars iPhone 17 Launch | VIDEO | PTI

Mumbai saw chaotic scenes on Friday morning outside the Apple Store at BKC Jio Centre as the newly launched iPhone 17 series went on sale in India. What was expected to be a smooth rollout quickly turned messy due to poor crowd management, resulting in a scuffle among those gathered.

Hundreds of eager buyers had queued up since early morning, hoping to be among the first to purchase the new devices. However, with little crowd control and no structured queuing system, the situation spiraled into confusion. Videos circulating on social media showed people jostling and shouting, before a minor altercation broke out. Security personnel deployed at the venue intervened immediately, but the lack of clear arrangements had already created chaos.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Although no injuries were reported, many customers expressed frustration over the mismanagement. Several pointed out that despite Apple’s global reputation for well-organised launches, the Mumbai store failed to ensure a safe and orderly experience. The heavy footfall also attracted onlookers, further straining the already thin security arrangements.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The excitement for Apple’s latest products remains high, with the launch lineup including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods 3, Watch Series 11, Watch SE3, and Watch Ultra 3. Unveiled globally on September 9, the devices have driven massive demand across India, with flagship stores in major cities witnessing long queues.

However, today’s scuffle highlights how inadequate planning can overshadow the celebratory mood. For many customers, the thrill of owning a new iPhone was marred by the lack of proper organisation. As Apple looks to expand its retail presence in India, the company and local management teams may face growing calls to strengthen safety and crowd control at future launches.