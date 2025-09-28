Maharashtra Cultural Minister Ashish Shelar Inaugurates 360-Degree Cinema At Bollywood Park, Filmcity

Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar | X - @ShelarAshish

A '360-Degree Cinema' at Bollywood Park in Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagri (Filmcity), Goregaon East was inaugurated by Maharashtra’s cultural minister, Ashish Shelar, on Saturday.

Bollywood Park: Entertainment Meets Education

Bollywood Park aims to provide tourists with entertainment, education, and information through advanced technology. The park is already a major tourist attraction, offering visitors glimpses of locations used in television series and feature films.

Bollywood Park's director, Santosh Mijgar, said the venue offers immersive experiences ranging from deep-sea diving to space exploration, volcanic eruptions to jungle safaris, making audiences feel part of the story.

“360-Degree Cinema is not just entertainment, it is a blend of knowledge, thrill, and unforgettable experiences,” Mijgar added.

Boosting Maharashtra’s Tourism Identity

Shelar said that innovative facilities like the 360-Degree Cinema will offer visitors a unique experience and strengthen Maharashtra’s cultural and tourism identity.

Dignitaries Present

Swati Mase Patil, managing director of Film City, along with several dignitaries from the entertainment industry, were present at the inauguration.

Box: 360-Degree Cinema Features

Audiences feel completely surrounded by the film, as if part of the story.

Combines education and entertainment, allowing children to enjoy science, nature, and adventure films.

High-definition projection, 3D/7D effects, and surround sound enhance realism.