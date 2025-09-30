 Maharashtra Rains: Retired ST Official Donates Property Share, Handed Over To CM Devendra Fadnavis For Relief Fund
Mumbai witnessed a heartwarming moment when a retired government officer decided to part with his property share to help those affected by heavy rainfall in the state.

Pooja Mehta
Mumbai witnessed a heartwarming moment when a retired government officer decided to part with his property share to help those affected by heavy rainfall in the state. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was presented with a cheque of ₹6,000 for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund by Minister Chandrakant Patil on behalf of Anant Govind Thakur, a retired Transport Controller from the State Transport (ST) Corporation.

What makes this act remarkable is that the amount donated represents Thakur’s personal share from property assets. Instead of using the money for himself, the senior citizen chose to contribute to the larger cause of helping rain-affected citizens in Maharashtra. The contribution was formally handed over at the Chief Minister’s residence in Mumbai earlier this week.

