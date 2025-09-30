Maharashtra Rains: Retired ST Official Donates Property Share, Handed Over To CM Devendra Fadnavis For Relief Fund

Mumbai witnessed a heartwarming moment when a retired government officer decided to part with his property share to help those affected by heavy rainfall in the state. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was presented with a cheque of ₹6,000 for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund by Minister Chandrakant Patil on behalf of Anant Govind Thakur, a retired Transport Controller from the State Transport (ST) Corporation.

What makes this act remarkable is that the amount donated represents Thakur’s personal share from property assets. Instead of using the money for himself, the senior citizen chose to contribute to the larger cause of helping rain-affected citizens in Maharashtra. The contribution was formally handed over at the Chief Minister’s residence in Mumbai earlier this week.

Thakur’s decision has struck an emotional chord across the community. At a time when families across Maharashtra are dealing with the aftermath of flooding and heavy rains, his example serves as a reminder that compassion and solidarity are as valuable as large financial donations.

The contribution may appear small in figures but carries enormous weight in intent. It stands as a feel-good reminder that every act of kindness, no matter the size, adds strength to society’s fight against natural calamities. Thakur’s gesture is now being hailed as an inspiring story of hope and humanity in Mumbai.