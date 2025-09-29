Maharashtra Rains: 10 Deaths Recorded In 24 Hours, Over 11,000 Rescued As Floods Hit In Nashik & Marathwada Districts | X

Maharashtra has been reeling under the impact of relentless rainfall over the past two days, leaving a trail of destruction across several districts. In the last 24 hours alone, ten people have tragically lost their lives in rain-related incidents. Nashik reported four deaths, Dharashiv and Ahilyanagar recorded two each, while Jalna and Yavatmal registered one fatality each.

Rescue operations have been working around the clock. More than 11,800 people have been evacuated to safety from flood-hit areas, with Marathwada being among the worst-affected regions. Districts such as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli, and Parbhani remain inundated. Meanwhile, Mumbai has witnessed heavy downpours since Saturday night, further adding to the state’s weather woes.

In Nashik, the Godavari River has crossed the danger mark, submerging several temples in the sacred Ramkund area. Authorities have deployed 16 NDRF teams across Maharashtra, with two additional teams on standby in Pune to assist with emergencies.

Nature’s fury is also being felt in Pune’s Mulshi tehsil, where Tamhini Ghat has recorded over 9,000 mm of rainfall this monsoon season. The stunning yet battered region has now surpassed Cherrapunji and Mawsynram in Meghalaya to become the wettest place in India this year.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, after holding a review meeting in Thane, directed all administrative bodies in the Konkan region to remain on high alert. He emphasized swift relocation of residents from flood-prone zones, converting schools and colleges into temporary shelters. Shinde also issued strict warnings against spreading misinformation during this crisis, stating that legal action will be taken against those disrupting rescue efforts.

Authorities have opened five gates of the Bhatsa Dam as water levels surged, placing downstream villages on alert. Infrastructure concerns are mounting, with officials keeping a close watch on power lines, falling trees, and other hazards.

The state government has also announced a ₹1,339 crore relief package for farmers whose crops were damaged in July and August, with assessments for September currently underway.

For now, Maharashtra continues its battle with nature, with rescue workers, officials, and communities joining hands to safeguard lives amid the unrelenting rains.