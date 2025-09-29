Mumbai: MMMOCL Invites Bids For Retail & Commercial Spaces On Metro Lines 2A & 7 To Boost Non-Fare Revenue | File Photo

In a bid to strengthen its financial sustainability, the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) has opened the bidding process for retail and commercial spaces along the Metro Line 2A and Line 7 corridors.

More than 68,000 square feet of space is available across 30 stations on Metro Lines 2A (Dahisar East to DN Nagar) and Line 7 (Dahisar East to Gundavali/Andheri East).

This strategic move is part of MMMOCL’s broader initiative to enhance Non-Fare Box Revenue (NFBR), reducing reliance on ticket sales alone. By leveraging valuable real estate assets across metro stations, the corporation aims to create a more efficient, affordable, and commuter-friendly transport system.

About The Tender

The tender, released through a Request for Proposal (RFP), offers a total of 68,166 sq. ft. of space at 30 metro stations, covering 497 kiosks and block spaces. According to an official, out of a total of 575 kiosks, 497 are now available for licensing. These retail zones are part of MMMOCL’s broader plan to monetize station infrastructure while enhancing the commuter experience. The license tenure will be 5 years for kiosks and 15 years for block spaces.

With weekday ridership on Metro Lines 2A and 7 already exceeding 3.3 lakh passengers, the available spaces are expected to attract significant interest from businesses seeking high-footfall commercial locations.

Officials noted that the development of commercial and retail zones within metro premises is expected not only to generate additional income but also to enrich the commuter experience through enhanced services and amenities.

According to Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA & Chairman, “The Mumbai Metro is not just a transport solution, but a catalyst for economic vibrancy. By monetising retail and commercial potential within stations, we are actively raising funds through non-fare revenue avenues. This ensures the Metro remains world-class and financially robust, while passengers continue to enjoy affordable travel. These NFBR initiatives directly support our vision of creating Metro stations that are vibrant hubs of convenience, commerce, and connectivity.”

Similarly, Rubal Agrawal, IAS, Managing Director, MMMOCL, said, “This policy of commercial places on the metro stations unlocks tremendous commercial potential for entrepreneurs while strengthening MMMOCL’s NFBR strategy. Retailers benefit from direct access to lakhs of daily commuters, and commuters enjoy a richer, more convenient journey. It’s a win-win model that supports both business growth and public service.”

Station-wise Availability of Kiosks & Blocks

Aarey – 18 available (1,245 sq. ft.)

Akurli – 20 available (1,401 sq. ft.)

Anand Nagar – 11 available (677 sq. ft.)

Andheri West – 47 available (11,682 sq. ft.)

Bangur Nagar – 14 available (2,618 sq. ft.)

Borivali West – 11 available (2,791 sq. ft.)

Dahanukarwadi – 12 available (2,691 sq. ft.)

Dahisar East – 11 available (724 sq. ft.)

Devipada – 39 available (2,995 sq. ft.)

Dindoshi – 22 available (1,476 sq. ft.)

Eksar – 15 available (2,888 sq. ft.)

Goregaon East – 19 available (1,246 sq. ft.)

Goregaon West – 14 available (2,522 sq. ft.)

Gundavali – 7 available (490 sq. ft.)

Jogeshwari East – 17 available (1,072 sq. ft.)

Kandarpada – 11 available (2,477 sq. ft.)

Kandivali West – 12 available (2,107 sq. ft.)

Kurar – 20 available (1,347 sq. ft.)

Lower Malad – 12 available (2,945 sq. ft.)

Lower Oshiwara – 12 available (2,996 sq. ft.)

Magathane – 17 available (1,290 sq. ft.)

Malad West – 6 available (2,300 sq. ft.)

Mandapeshwar – 11 available (2,677 sq. ft.)

Mogra – 22 available (1,452 sq. ft.)

Oshiwara – 14 available (2,943 sq. ft.)

Ovaripada – 21 available (1,427 sq. ft.)

Poisar – 18 available (1,237 sq. ft.)

Rashtriya Udyan – 20 available (1,362 sq. ft.)

Shimpoli – 12 available (2,465 sq. ft.)

Valnai – 12 available (2,620 sq. ft.)

Total: 497 kiosks/blocks with 68,166 sq. ft. available.

Tender Details

Start Date: 16th September 2025 (12:00 hrs)

Last Date for Submission: 29th October 2025 (16:00 hrs)

Portal: mahatenders.gov.in

