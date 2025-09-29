Mumbai Police Honours Brave Women Officers From Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Shares Inspiring Rescue Stories On Occasion Of Navratri | VIDEO | X (@MumbaiPolice), file

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has released a powerful video highlighting the dedicated efforts of its women officers in the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU). The video shares real stories of women and young girls who were rescued from exploitation, while also acknowledging the courage of the officers working tirelessly behind the scenes.

In a recent post, Mumbai Police has honoured the women officers, calling them 'pillar of hope', working courageously in the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit against the dark sides of society and bravely rescuing victims who have been lured or fallen prey to human trafficking or forceful sex work rackets. The caption of the post stated, 'Every Rescue Sparks a New Beginning'.

Every Rescue Sparks a New Beginning.



From preventing trafficking and rescuing girls to ensuring they never return to such predicaments, Mumbai Police’s Anti-Human Trafficking Cell stands as a pillar of hope, rebuilding lives with dignity and second chances.#RebuildingLives… https://t.co/M8c5mCQmWh pic.twitter.com/e689d6BOxC — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 29, 2025

In the video, Inspector Jyotide Bhidas’s father opens with a heartfelt introduction, followed by Police Sub-Inspector Suvarna Ganpat Patil, who spoke about the ongoing fight against human trafficking in Mumbai. She explained, “We have women and young girls here. They work for the Unethical Human Trafficking Organisation. So far, we have helped 70-80 women.”

Sharing more details, Patil said the unit has rescued victims from across India as well as abroad. “We have helped 10 women who had come from abroad to do business here. We have also helped 25 unmarried women. We try to get them out of this mess. This is our job.” She added that nearly 150 to 200 accused have been arrested so far in connection with these crimes.

The video narrates the case of a young woman from Bangladesh who was tricked with a false promise of a job in a beauty parlour. Instead, she was trafficked into the sex trade. “She had no idea what she was going to do in Mumbai. She was beaten up and forced to work there,” said Patil. The AHTU managed to rescue her and provide support. “When we rescued her, she was very happy. She was proud of her work.”

Inspector Patil also stressed the importance of support networks for survivors. “I am proud of the women who work in the prostitution industry. They are supported by their employers. I am proud of the work we do for them.”

The Mumbai Police video shines a light on the harsh realities of human trafficking while celebrating the women officers who continue to fight this battle with determination and empathy. Their work not only brings justice to victims but also restores dignity and hope to countless lives.