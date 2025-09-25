 Mumbai Police Honours Courageous Women Officers Of 'Nirbhaya Squad' On Navratri Eve | VIDEO
The Nirbhaya squad was recognised by Mumbai Police for their bravery and dedication, praising the courage of female officers, reminiscent of Goddess Durga, particularly during Navratri, emphasising their essential contributions to community safety

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 11:55 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The official X handle of Mumbai Police has honoured the Nirbhaya, which has become a lifeline of courage and compassion for women, children, and senior citizens across the city. On the eve of Navratri, the department celebrated the bravery of its women officers, equating their service to the fierce and protective spirit of the Goddess who destroyed evil forces.

The officers, including Police Constable Priyanka Rajendra Pagari, Police Constable Vandana Madhukar Pandey, Police Constable Seema Machindra Kashyap, Police Constable Sushma Sandeep Ambedkar, and Police Constable Anita Amitmali, shared their experiences of working in the Nirbhaya Pathak (Squad) since 2021.

The squad not only responds to distress calls but also reaches out to schools, guiding children on sensitive issues like good touch and bad touch. “We tell the girls, if you don’t sit quietly, tell the police what is happening to you,” added Constable Kashyap, stressing the importance of encouraging young girls to speak up.

“We need to increase our response time. We need to post within 5–10 minutes when a woman calls us,” said Constable Pagari, underlining the team’s dedication to quick action.

The officers also narrated heartwarming incidents of reuniting missing children and helping vulnerable citizens. Constable Ambedkar recalled how they often find children lost in Kurla’s crowded areas and reunite them with their families. “Then we take the boys from our Nirbhaya Pathak car and take them around. While making announcements, we enquire about their parents,” she explained.

Navratri 2025: Mumbai Police Tighten Security At Garba, Dandiya Venues And Temples
article-image

The squad’s compassion extends to senior citizens as well. During a night shift, they found an elderly woman who did not remember her name or address. “She told us her village address. Meanwhile, we got the number of the village head and later traced her son,” shared Constable Pandey, proud of reuniting her with her family.

The team also saved the life of an eight-year-old girl who attempted suicide by jumping into a lake. “We rescued her and admitted her to Baba Hospital. We saved her life,” said Constable Amitmali. “I feel very proud that I am a member of Mumbai Police,” she added, echoing the sentiment of the entire squad.

