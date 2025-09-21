 Navratri 2025: Mumbai Police Tighten Security At Garba, Dandiya Venues And Temples
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavratri 2025: Mumbai Police Tighten Security At Garba, Dandiya Venues And Temples

Navratri 2025: Mumbai Police Tighten Security At Garba, Dandiya Venues And Temples

Organisers have been strictly instructed to prevent harassment or any untoward incidents. Police have also guided mandal workers on ensuring security at goddess pandals, where round-the-clock patrolling will continue.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 11:11 PM IST
article-image
Navratri 2025: Mumbai Police Tighten Security At Garba, Dandiya Venues and Temples |

After ensuring a peaceful Ganeshotsav, the Mumbai Police have now geared up to maintain law and order during Navratri celebrations. Extra vigilance will be maintained at garba and dandiya venues, with a special focus on the safety of women and children. Organisers have been strictly instructed to prevent harassment or any untoward incidents. Police have also guided mandal workers on ensuring security at goddess pandals, where round-the-clock patrolling will continue.

Security at Temples and Pandals

Heavy crowds are expected at Mahalaxmi and Mumbadevi temples during Navratri. To manage this, police will implement special security arrangements. Instructions have been issued to install CCTV cameras, deploy volunteers, and appoint private security guards at mandals. Organizers have been directed to remain vigilant, particularly during nighttime festivities.

Cyber Surveillance and Social Media Monitoring

FPJ Shorts
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya To Lead Delegation Carrying Buddha Relics To Russia
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya To Lead Delegation Carrying Buddha Relics To Russia
49 Lucknow Researchers Featured In Stanford’s List Of World’s Top 2% Scientists
49 Lucknow Researchers Featured In Stanford’s List Of World’s Top 2% Scientists
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma Abuses Shaheen Afridi After Hitting First Ball Six; Video
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma Abuses Shaheen Afridi After Hitting First Ball Six; Video
Allahabad High Court Orders Removal Of Caste Symbols From Vehicles & Social Media
Allahabad High Court Orders Removal Of Caste Symbols From Vehicles & Social Media

Social media activity will also be closely monitored. The cyber police will keep a strict watch on posts that could hurt religious sentiments or incite communal tension. Such posts have been explicitly prohibited.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Powai Police Book Trio For Cheating Businessman Of ₹41 Lakh In Gold Scam
article-image

Meetings and Coordination with Stakeholders

To ensure the smooth conduct of the festival, police officers in every jurisdiction are holding meetings with mandal members, social workers, political leaders, and NGO representatives to seek cooperation. Organizers have been asked to avoid unnecessary crowding, restrict parking near pandals, build watchtowers for monitoring miscreants, and prevent noise pollution.

Action Against Mischief-Makers

Police have intensified surveillance on mischief-makers, habitual offenders, and elements attempting to spark communal discord. In sensitive areas, combing operations and night patrols are already underway. At garba and dandiya venues, plainclothes officers will also be deployed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Worli Police Files FIR Against Lamborghini Driver For Rash Driving On Coastal Road

Mumbai News: Worli Police Files FIR Against Lamborghini Driver For Rash Driving On Coastal Road

Navratri 2025: Mumbai Police Tighten Security At Garba, Dandiya Venues And Temples

Navratri 2025: Mumbai Police Tighten Security At Garba, Dandiya Venues And Temples

86% Of Earth Work Completed On Virar–Dahanu Road Corridor, Marks Major Milestone In ₹3,578 Crore...

86% Of Earth Work Completed On Virar–Dahanu Road Corridor, Marks Major Milestone In ₹3,578 Crore...

Mumbai News: Oil Truck Leak In Sewree Leaves Road Slippery; Fire Brigade Rushes For Cleanup

Mumbai News: Oil Truck Leak In Sewree Leaves Road Slippery; Fire Brigade Rushes For Cleanup

Mumbai PSI Durga Kharde Loses Temper, Flings Nameplate At Complainant Inside VP Road Police Station;...

Mumbai PSI Durga Kharde Loses Temper, Flings Nameplate At Complainant Inside VP Road Police Station;...