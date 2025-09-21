Navratri 2025: Mumbai Police Tighten Security At Garba, Dandiya Venues and Temples |

After ensuring a peaceful Ganeshotsav, the Mumbai Police have now geared up to maintain law and order during Navratri celebrations. Extra vigilance will be maintained at garba and dandiya venues, with a special focus on the safety of women and children. Organisers have been strictly instructed to prevent harassment or any untoward incidents. Police have also guided mandal workers on ensuring security at goddess pandals, where round-the-clock patrolling will continue.

Security at Temples and Pandals

Heavy crowds are expected at Mahalaxmi and Mumbadevi temples during Navratri. To manage this, police will implement special security arrangements. Instructions have been issued to install CCTV cameras, deploy volunteers, and appoint private security guards at mandals. Organizers have been directed to remain vigilant, particularly during nighttime festivities.

Cyber Surveillance and Social Media Monitoring

Social media activity will also be closely monitored. The cyber police will keep a strict watch on posts that could hurt religious sentiments or incite communal tension. Such posts have been explicitly prohibited.

Meetings and Coordination with Stakeholders

To ensure the smooth conduct of the festival, police officers in every jurisdiction are holding meetings with mandal members, social workers, political leaders, and NGO representatives to seek cooperation. Organizers have been asked to avoid unnecessary crowding, restrict parking near pandals, build watchtowers for monitoring miscreants, and prevent noise pollution.

Action Against Mischief-Makers

Police have intensified surveillance on mischief-makers, habitual offenders, and elements attempting to spark communal discord. In sensitive areas, combing operations and night patrols are already underway. At garba and dandiya venues, plainclothes officers will also be deployed.