 Mumbai: Rear Admiral Vivek Dahiya Takes Command Of Indian Navy's Western Fleet
Mumbai: Rear Admiral (RADM) Vivek Dahiya, NM, assumed command of the Western Fleet from Rear Admiral Rahul Vilas Gokhale, YSM, NM, during a ceremonial parade held in Mumbai on Saturday.

About Rear Admiral Dahiya

Commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1993, Rear Admiral Dahiya is a distinguished alumnus of several institutions, including the Naval War College, Goa, and King's College, London. A Navigation and Direction specialist, his extensive sea experience includes serving as the Navigating Officer on several key ships, such as INS Delhi, Mumbai, and the aircraft carrier Viraat.

He also previously served as the Fleet Navigating Officer of the Western Fleet. His command experience features tenures as Commanding Officer of the missile corvette INS Karmuk and the guided missile destroyer INS Chennai. Before his latest appointment, Rear Admiral Dahiya served as the Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Staff Requirements).

His staff and training roles have also included positions at the Navigation and Direction School, Indian Naval Workup Team, and Naval Headquarters, New Delhi. With his vast experience, Rear Admiral Dahiya now leads the Indian Navy's principal strike force.

