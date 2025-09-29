Mumbai: Police File FIR Against Couple For Allegedly Cheating Developer Of ₹1.60 Crore In Redevelopment Project | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Kandivali police have registered a First Information Report(FIR) against Suresh Baid, 60, and Manju Baid, 55, the owners of Allied Construction, for allegedly cheating another developer, Raviraj Realty India LLP, out of Rs 1.60 crore.

About The Case

The case was filed on September 27 by Raviraj Realty’s operator, Ravindra Sawant, 65. Sawant was introduced to Suresh Baid in 2020, who proposed a redevelopment project on a property he owned in Malad West. In August 2020, Baid requested funds from Sawant to pay tenants and secure vacant land possession.

Sawant agreed, and between December 2020 and July 2021, he paid Baid Rs 1.60 crore via cheques. Although a draft agreement was prepared, it was never formally signed. Sawant later discovered that Baid could not provide the vacant possession as promised. When Sawant demanded his money back, Baid issued several cheques that subsequently bounced.

Sawant alleges that the couple intentionally avoided signing the agreement and failed to return the funds, leading to the registration of the cheating case.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/