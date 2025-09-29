 Mumbai: Police File FIR Against Couple For Allegedly Cheating Developer Of ₹1.60 Crore In Redevelopment Project
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Police File FIR Against Couple For Allegedly Cheating Developer Of ₹1.60 Crore In Redevelopment Project

Mumbai: Police File FIR Against Couple For Allegedly Cheating Developer Of ₹1.60 Crore In Redevelopment Project

Mumbai’s Kandivali police have filed an FIR against Suresh Baid, 60, and Manju Baid, 55, owners of Allied Construction, for allegedly cheating Raviraj Realty India LLP of ₹1.60 crore. Between 2020-21, the Baids failed to provide vacant possession for a redevelopment project and issued bounced cheques when repayment was demanded.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 10:55 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Police File FIR Against Couple For Allegedly Cheating Developer Of ₹1.60 Crore In Redevelopment Project | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Kandivali police have registered a First Information Report(FIR) against Suresh Baid, 60, and Manju Baid, 55, the owners of Allied Construction, for allegedly cheating another developer, Raviraj Realty India LLP, out of Rs 1.60 crore.

About The Case

The case was filed on September 27 by Raviraj Realty’s operator, Ravindra Sawant, 65. Sawant was introduced to Suresh Baid in 2020, who proposed a redevelopment project on a property he owned in Malad West. In August 2020, Baid requested funds from Sawant to pay tenants and secure vacant land possession.

Read Also
Maharashtra Rains: 10 Deaths Recorded In 24 Hours, Over 11,000 Rescued As Floods Hit In Nashik &...
article-image

Sawant agreed, and between December 2020 and July 2021, he paid Baid Rs 1.60 crore via cheques. Although a draft agreement was prepared, it was never formally signed. Sawant later discovered that Baid could not provide the vacant possession as promised. When Sawant demanded his money back, Baid issued several cheques that subsequently bounced.

FPJ Shorts
Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Blames Leaders, Expresses Condolences To Karur Stampede Victims’ Families
Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Blames Leaders, Expresses Condolences To Karur Stampede Victims’ Families
National Consumer Helpline Receives GST-Related 3,000 Complaints Post-Tax Implementation: Consumer Affairs Secretary Khare
National Consumer Helpline Receives GST-Related 3,000 Complaints Post-Tax Implementation: Consumer Affairs Secretary Khare
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For September 29, 2025: Grab Free Diamonds, Skins, & More
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For September 29, 2025: Grab Free Diamonds, Skins, & More
'This New Regime Has No Basis...': Elon Musk's X Expresses Concern Over Karnataka HC's Order On Social Media Platform's Plea
'This New Regime Has No Basis...': Elon Musk's X Expresses Concern Over Karnataka HC's Order On Social Media Platform's Plea

Sawant alleges that the couple intentionally avoided signing the agreement and failed to return the funds, leading to the registration of the cheating case.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Marcellus Investment Managers’ Former CFO Booked For 1.18 Cr Fraud; Founder Saurabh...

Mumbai News: Marcellus Investment Managers’ Former CFO Booked For 1.18 Cr Fraud; Founder Saurabh...

Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Powai After Alleged Assault By Husband

Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Powai After Alleged Assault By Husband

Mumbai Local Train Deaths: 'Commuter's Bag' Blamed For Tragedy That Killed 8 People In Mumbra

Mumbai Local Train Deaths: 'Commuter's Bag' Blamed For Tragedy That Killed 8 People In Mumbra

Mumbai: MMMOCL Invites Bids For Retail & Commercial Spaces On Metro Lines 2A & 7 To Boost Non-Fare...

Mumbai: MMMOCL Invites Bids For Retail & Commercial Spaces On Metro Lines 2A & 7 To Boost Non-Fare...

Mumbai Police Honours Brave Women Officers From Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Shares Inspiring Rescue...

Mumbai Police Honours Brave Women Officers From Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, Shares Inspiring Rescue...