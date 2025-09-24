Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Farmers Of Full Govt Support As CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ministers To Tour Flood-Affected Districts

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will visit the flood-hit areas in Maharashtra.

Top leaders to visit Solapur, Dharashiv districts

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said that the Chief Minister will visit Solapur, while he will be on a visit to Dharashiv in Marathwada.

Eknath Shinde said, "Farmers in Maharashtra are facing a huge crisis. This issue was discussed in the Cabinet (meeting). Our Chief Minister will also go into the field. He will go to Solapur; I will go to Dharashiv. Ajit Dada (Ajit Pawar) will also be on a visit."

The Deputy CM assured farmers of the government's support. Govt assures aid for flood-hit farmers before Diwali.

"The government is standing with farmers with full strength. Earlier too, the Mahayuti government has assisted farmers and will continue this in future," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Eknath Shinde assured possible relief and assistance to people affected by floods in Marathwada. He said state ministers and officials are in constant coordination with district authorities and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to manage the situation.

"Regarding the flood situation in Marathwada, I am in contact with all district officials and the NDRF rescue team. Farmers have suffered significant losses. Currently, helping farmers is the responsibility of our government. Our Chief Minister and all ministers are going to personally assess the situation. People should receive immediate assistance. Whenever farmers have faced crises, the government has always stood by them. Efforts will be made to compensate for the losses before Diwali," he said.

The Maharashtra government has announced a Rs 1,339 crore assistance package for farmers whose crops were damaged due to heavy rains between June 2025 and August 2025, according to government sources.

Relief underway for past rains, fresh damage yet to be assessed

The panchnamas of crops damaged due to heavy rain between June and August have already been filed, for which people are getting assistance, while the Panchnamas of crops damaged by the rains currently falling in Marathwada have not yet been filed.

According to the order issued by the Maharashtra government, the funds will be distributed to the farmers through Direct Benefit transfers to their bank accounts.

