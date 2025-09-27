Mumbai: Colaba Art Gallery Booked For Obscene Paintings Of Lord Shiva And Goddess Mahakali | File Pic (Representative Image)

A shocking controversy erupted in South Mumbai after a complaint was lodged against a Colaba-based art gallery for allegedly displaying obscene paintings of Hindu deities Lord Shiva and Goddess Mahakali. The Colaba Police have registered an FIR against Abhay Mascara and T. Vaikanna.

The complainant, Advocate Vishal Lalchand Nakhwa (45), a resident of Mandvi Koliwada, Masjid, stated that on September 26, he received a message on WhatsApp about objectionable artworks being displayed at Gallery Mascara, located at 3rd Pasta Lane, Colaba.

Allegedly Obscene Depictions

When Nakhwa visited the gallery to verify, he was allegedly shocked to find framed nude and obscene paintings of Goddess Mahakali and Lord Shiva under the title 'Union for Peace.' He also noticed several other paintings of nude men and women in sexual positions being displayed openly.

According to the complainant, there was no board restricting the entry of minors below 18 years, which made the exhibition even more objectionable.

Staff Reaction and Confrontation

Disturbed by the sight, Nakhwa confronted the staff present. They informed him that the gallery was owned by Abhay Mascara and that the controversial paintings were created by an artist named T. Vaikanna.

Nakhwa claimed that when he questioned them about the paintings hurting religious sentiments, the staff dismissed his concerns, stating it was the “artist’s perspective.” He alleged that he was then asked to leave as the gallery staff locked themselves inside.

Police Action Taken

Following the incident, Nakhwa called his colleague Advocate Madan Shrikrishna Redij, who also confirmed that the gallery was locked from inside. Subsequently, a police control room call (100) was made, after which officers reached the spot.

The complaint was then filed at Colaba Police Station against gallery owner Abhay Mascara and artist T. Vaikanna under charges of hurting religious sentiments by displaying obscene depictions of Hindu deities. Police have registered an FIR and further investigation is underway.