 Navi Mumbai News: NSS Volunteers Commemorate Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s Birth Anniversary With Community Service In Kharghar
The National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers of Saraswati College of Engineering, Kharghar, observed the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on Thursday through a series of community service initiatives at Sector 6 Driving Range, Kharghar.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
NSS Volunteers Commemorate Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s Birth Anniversary With Community Service In Kharghar | File Photo

Collaboration with PMC

Organized in collaboration with the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), the program aimed to promote Upadhyay’s philosophy of Antyodaya—upliftment of the last person. Volunteers engaged in cleanliness drives, awareness campaigns, and local support activities, encouraging greater youth participation in social welfare and nation-building.

Promoting Selfless Service and Civic Responsibility

The initiative underscored the values of selfless service and civic responsibility. Participants shared that the experience not only deepened their connection with the community but also reinforced their sense of duty.

Message of Tribute

The program concluded with a collective message that the best tribute to leaders like Upadhyay lies in following their path of service and humanity.

