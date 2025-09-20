 Navi Mumbai Environmental Drive: NSS Volunteers Lead Mangrove Clean-Up At Karave Jetty In Nerul
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
NSS volunteers cleaning mangroves at Karave Jetty, Nerul, during World Clean-up Initiative | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: As part of the World Clean-up Initiative, NSS volunteers from Saraswati College, in collaboration with youth groups and the Environment Life Foundation, carried out a Mangrove Clean-up Drive at Karave Jetty, Nerul, on Saturday from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM.

Objective of the Drive

The drive aimed to remove plastic waste and debris from the mangrove ecosystem while raising awareness about the importance of mangrove conservation. Volunteers collected plastic bottles, bags, and other waste that pose a threat to the delicate coastal ecosystem.

Volunteer Insights

Speaking about the initiative, a volunteer said, “Mangroves are crucial for coastal biodiversity and preventing erosion. By cleaning this area, we are contributing to the health of our environment and educating the community on sustainable practices.”

Community Engagement

The event also provided a platform for students and community members to collaborate, fostering teamwork while emphasizing the responsibility each citizen holds in protecting nature.

Pledge for Conservation

The drive concluded with a collective pledge to preserve Navi Mumbai’s mangroves for future generations, reinforcing the message that active participation and community efforts are essential for a cleaner and greener city.

Future Impact

Authorities and organizers expressed hope that such initiatives will inspire more citizens to engage in environmental conservation projects across Navi Mumbai.

