Navi Mumbai Mangroves Under Threat: Forest Minister Holds High-Level Meet On Chemical Wastewater Pollution |

Concerned over the threat to Navi Mumbai’s mangroves due to chemical-laden wastewater being released into drains by local companies, the Maharashtra Forest Minister convened a high-level meeting on Friday, September 12.

The meeting, held at 3.45 pm at Conference Hall No. 5, Mantralaya, Mumbai, was chaired by the Minister and discussed urgent measures to tackle the issue.

Officials present included the Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest Department, the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Mangrove Cell), the Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, regional officers of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and MIDC, and corporator Munawar Patel.

In addition, representatives of several housing societies and citizens’ associations from Sector-11, Koparkhairane – which has been directly affected by pollution – also attended. These included presidents of societies such as FAM, Amrit Yog, Mahavir Ornate, Shiv Simiran, Progressive Cottage, Shanti Heights, Progressive Crest, Tanay, Jagruti Welfare Society, Prajapati Park, and the New Sector-11 Association, along with the Kalpavriksh Senior Citizens Association.

Rising Environmental Concerns

Departments concerned had been directed to submit a detailed note on the issue by September 11 evening. They were also asked to ensure the presence of all invitees, arrange for documentation of proceedings, and submit minutes of the meeting within seven days for the Minister’s approval.

The meeting took place amid rising concerns from residents and environmental groups that unchecked industrial effluents were severely damaging mangrove ecosystems, which act as vital natural buffers for the city.