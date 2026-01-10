 Badlapur POCSO Row Forces BJP Retreat As Nominated Councillor Tushar Apte Resigns After Public Outrage
BJP-nominated councillor Tushar Apte resigned from the Kulgaon–Badlapur Municipal Council days after his appointment sparked outrage over his alleged links to the 2024 Badlapur child sexual abuse case. Apte, a co-accused under the POCSO Act, stepped down following intervention by BJP’s Maharashtra leadership, calling it a voluntary decision to protect the party’s image.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 06:20 PM IST
BJP-nominated councillor Tushar Apte |

Thane: In a dramatic political turnaround, controversial BJP-nominated councillor Tushar Apte has resigned from the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council following massive public outrage and direct intervention by the party’s state leadership. The resignation comes barely days after his appointment triggered a statewide controversy due to his alleged links to the 2024 Badlapur child sexual abuse case.

Nomination Sparks Anger Over POCSO Allegations

Apte’s nomination by the Bharatiya Janata Party had sparked intense anger among citizens, civil society groups and opposition parties, who questioned how a person facing serious allegations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act could be elevated to a public office.

On Monday, Apte formally stepped down after BJP Maharashtra president Ravindra Chavan reportedly instructed him to do so, in an attempt to contain the political fallout and mounting criticism.

Confirming the development, Apte said he had already submitted his resignation to the Chief Officer of the Badlapur Municipal Council. “I do not want the image of the BJP or the school to be harmed. That is why I have voluntarily resigned from the post of nominated councillor,” he stated.

From nomination to national outrage

The controversy erupted after Apte was named among five BJP-nominated councillors during the first general body meeting of the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council. His appointment immediately triggered outrage because Apte is a co-accused in the widely reported August 2024 case involving the sexual assault of two minor girls inside a reputed Badlapur school.

While the main accused, a school sweeper Akshay Shinde, was later killed in a police encounter, the investigation revealed that the crime was allegedly followed by attempts to suppress the incident. The school’s chairman Uday Kotwal and secretary Tushar Apte were booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly concealing information and obstructing justice.

Both Kotwal and Apte had gone absconding after the FIR was registered and were arrested more than 40 days later from a farmhouse in Karjat by the Thane Crime Branch. Apte was granted bail within 48 hours and the case is currently pending before the Kalyan district and sessions court.

Political backlash forces BJP to act

Despite the case being sub judice, Apte’s elevation to a civic post had drawn sharp criticism, with opposition parties accusing the BJP of legitimising a POCSO accused and betraying public trust. Protests were threatened and social media was flooded with angry reactions, particularly from parents and child-rights activists.

Political sources had claimed that Apte was rewarded for helping BJP-backed candidates secure victories in the municipal elections — a charge that further deepened the backlash.

Faced with growing pressure and reputational damage, the BJP leadership moved swiftly, resulting in Apte’s resignation.

While the BJP has not yet issued a formal public statement, Apte’s exit is being seen as a damage-control exercise to prevent the issue from snowballing into a larger political crisis.

However, the episode has left behind uncomfortable questions about candidate vetting and political ethics — questions that are unlikely to fade away anytime soon in Badlapur’s already charged political climate.

