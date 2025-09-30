Mumbai: All 6 Women Injured In Kandivali Catering Kitchen Fire Succumb To Burns | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In an unfortunate development, all the six women severely injured in the Kandivali catering kitchen fire have been declared dead. Today (Tuesday) morning, Janaki Gupta (39), who suffered 70% burna and Durga Gupta (30), who suffered 90% burns, were pronounced dead at National Burns Centre in Airoli by Dr Shilpa Karnik, the BMC disaster management informed.

It was as on Wednesday, September 24 that seven people, including six women suffered severe burn injuries up to 90%, after a gas exploded in catering service kitchen called 'Shivani Caterers' on Akurli Cross Road No 3 in Kandivali. The victims were taken to National Burns Centre in Airoli and Kasturba Hospital, after initial treatment at ESCI and Aum Hospital in Borivali.

The owner of the catering business Shivani Gandhi (51), who was 70% burnt was declared dead at Airoli hospital on Monday. While on Sunday, Raksha Joshi (47) who was under treatment at Kasturbha hospital, and Nitu Gupta (31) and Poonam (28), both admitted in Airoli burns centre were pronounced dead. All three had suffered 80% to 90% burns.

The only male victim in the incident, Manaram Kumavat (55), who has suffered 40% burn injuries, is in stable condition and under treatment at Airoli burns centre.

About The Incident

The incident took place at 9.05 on September 24 at Ram Kisan Mestri Chawl Akurli Cross Road, Kandivali. As per the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) officials, the owners had shifted their catering kitchen in the shop only two days before the incident. Earlier the business was been run in the same chawl two shops ahead. The fire was a result of LPG gas leak leading to the cylinder explosion. All seven people present in the 10x12 square feet unit suffered severe burns, including its owner Shivani Gandhi.

The MFB confirmed that the shop had no Fire NOC and required permissions from civic ward office and police.

Meanwhile, the Samta Nagar police on Monday registered an FIR against Yogendra Mistry, the owner of the unit and deceased Shivani Gandhi, for allegedly causing death by negligence. The police registered the case under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), and 3(5) (general explanations) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police have not issued a notice or arrested Mistry yet.

