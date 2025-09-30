 Navi Mumbai International Airport: Test Flight Landings, Water Cannon Salute Seen Ahead Of Inauguration On Oct 8 | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai International Airport: Test Flight Landings, Water Cannon Salute Seen Ahead Of Inauguration On Oct 8 | VIDEO

Navi Mumbai International Airport: Test Flight Landings, Water Cannon Salute Seen Ahead Of Inauguration On Oct 8 | VIDEO

Test flights have commenced at Navi Mumbai International Airport, marked by a water cannon salute. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the facility on October 8, 2025, generating excitement among travellers.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai International Airport: Test Flight Landings, Water Cannon Salute Seen Ahead Of Inauguration On Oct 8 | VIDEO | X (@s_amit007)

Navi Mumbai: Ahead of the inauguration, test flights have already landed on the runway with a spectacular water cannon salute. Videos of aircraft touching down at the new facility have generated excitement among travellers and aviation enthusiasts.

As the big day is now just around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate NMIA on October 8, 2025, marking a historic moment in India’s aviation sector. Test flights at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) have commenced, marked with a water cannon salute. Both Air India and IndiGo have officially signed up to operate from NMIA soon after its launch.

Watch Video

Test flights at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) have commenced, marked with a water cannon salute. Air India Group leads with daily operations, initiating 20 flights to 15 Indian cities through its low-cost division, Air India Express, amounting to 40 air traffic movements.

FPJ Shorts
'No Place Like It On Planet Earth': 10-Member Student Delegation From Montana, US, In Awe Of 'Incredible India' After Two-Week Visit
'No Place Like It On Planet Earth': 10-Member Student Delegation From Montana, US, In Awe Of 'Incredible India' After Two-Week Visit
John Mayer To Make India Debut In 2026: All About Date, Venue & Ticket Booking Details For Singer's Mumbai Show
John Mayer To Make India Debut In 2026: All About Date, Venue & Ticket Booking Details For Singer's Mumbai Show
Heroic Act By Traffic Cop Saves Elderly Man After Wagon R Submerged On Flooded Road In UP's Mathura - VIDEO
Heroic Act By Traffic Cop Saves Elderly Man After Wagon R Submerged On Flooded Road In UP's Mathura - VIDEO
Explained: Why Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan For Gaza Favours Israel Over Palestinians — 10 Major Flaws
Explained: Why Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan For Gaza Favours Israel Over Palestinians — 10 Major Flaws

Target destinations include New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and others, with plans to expand to 55 daily departures by mid-2026, including up to five international routes. By winter 2026, the aim is 60 departures. Air India’s fleet comprises the Airbus A320 family, Boeing 787 and 777, and Airbus A350s, enhancing Mumbai's global aviation status.

Read Also
Good News For Navi Mumbaikars! Targhar Railway Station, Nearest To NMIA, Gears For Final...
article-image

IndiGo will launch with 18 daily flights, while Akasa Air plans 100 weekly flights, increasing to 350 by 2026. NMIA ultimately aims to accommodate 90 million passengers annually, improving connectivity for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and alleviating pressure on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Designed to support rapid regional growth, NMIA promises modern facilities and potential economic benefits, heralding a new era for Mumbaikars in air travel.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro 3: Want To Take Darshan Of Siddhivinayak, Mahalaxmi & Mumbadevi Together? Here’s How...

Mumbai Metro 3: Want To Take Darshan Of Siddhivinayak, Mahalaxmi & Mumbadevi Together? Here’s How...

Navi Mumbai International Airport: Test Flight Landings, Water Cannon Salute Seen Ahead Of...

Navi Mumbai International Airport: Test Flight Landings, Water Cannon Salute Seen Ahead Of...

Maharashtra Rains: Retired ST Official Donates Property Share, Handed Over To CM Devendra Fadnavis...

Maharashtra Rains: Retired ST Official Donates Property Share, Handed Over To CM Devendra Fadnavis...

Kandivali Catering Kitchen Fire: All 6 Women Injured In Mishap Succumb To Burns; One Male Victim...

Kandivali Catering Kitchen Fire: All 6 Women Injured In Mishap Succumb To Burns; One Male Victim...

Police Probe ‘Love Jihad’ Angle In Virar Garba Incident, FIR Registered

Police Probe ‘Love Jihad’ Angle In Virar Garba Incident, FIR Registered