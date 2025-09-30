Navi Mumbai International Airport: Test Flight Landings, Water Cannon Salute Seen Ahead Of Inauguration On Oct 8 | VIDEO | X (@s_amit007)

Navi Mumbai: Ahead of the inauguration, test flights have already landed on the runway with a spectacular water cannon salute. Videos of aircraft touching down at the new facility have generated excitement among travellers and aviation enthusiasts.

As the big day is now just around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate NMIA on October 8, 2025, marking a historic moment in India’s aviation sector. Test flights at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) have commenced, marked with a water cannon salute. Both Air India and IndiGo have officially signed up to operate from NMIA soon after its launch.

Test flights at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) have commenced, marked with a water cannon salute. Air India Group leads with daily operations, initiating 20 flights to 15 Indian cities through its low-cost division, Air India Express, amounting to 40 air traffic movements.

Target destinations include New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and others, with plans to expand to 55 daily departures by mid-2026, including up to five international routes. By winter 2026, the aim is 60 departures. Air India’s fleet comprises the Airbus A320 family, Boeing 787 and 777, and Airbus A350s, enhancing Mumbai's global aviation status.

IndiGo will launch with 18 daily flights, while Akasa Air plans 100 weekly flights, increasing to 350 by 2026. NMIA ultimately aims to accommodate 90 million passengers annually, improving connectivity for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and alleviating pressure on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Designed to support rapid regional growth, NMIA promises modern facilities and potential economic benefits, heralding a new era for Mumbaikars in air travel.