 Apple iPhone 17 Series Goes On Sale: Massive Rush At Apple Store In Mumbai's BKC, Customers Waiting For Over 10 Hours | Videos
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 08:47 AM IST
Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed a tech frenzy on Friday as Apple’s iPhone 17 series officially went on sale in India. The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) Apple Store became the epicentre of excitement, with hundreds of customers queuing up overnight to be among the first to buy the new devices.

Shoppers began arriving at the store late Thursday evening, with many spending the night outside to ensure they did not miss out on the opening day. Customers, some travelling from nearby cities, said they wanted to experience the thrill of purchasing the device first-hand at the flagship outlet. “I’ve come to buy the orange iPhone 17 Pro Max. I’ve been waiting since 8 pm,” said Irfan, one of the early buyers, adding that the improved battery and new design were the main attractions.

Another buyer, Amaan Memon, said he had been anticipating the new Pro Max for months, especially because of its enhanced gaming performance powered by the new A19 Bionic chip. "I am very excited for the iPhone 17 Pro Max series. This time, Apple has a new design. It features the A19 Bionic chip, so the gaming experience will be enhanced. I have been waiting for this colour for the last 6 months," said Amaan.

iPhone 17 Series Offers Enhanced Features

The iPhone 17 series was unveiled earlier this month and has since generated massive interest worldwide. The line-up includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the premium iPhone Air. Apple has introduced major upgrades this year, including a redesigned look, advanced cameras, improved battery life, and integrated AI features aimed at improving global communication. Industry experts note that these features, combined with Apple’s reputation for brand loyalty, are expected to drive record-breaking sales in India.

While Mumbai’s BKC store saw the largest turnout, similar enthusiasm was visible in Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru, where Apple operates its other flagship stores. Customers in other regions either relied on online pre-orders, which opened on September 12, or travelled to major cities to make their purchases.

Prices Of iPhone 17 Series

Prices for the iPhone 17 series in India start at Rs 82,900 for the 256GB iPhone 17. The iPhone 17 Pro begins at Rs 1,34,900, while the Pro Max starts at Rs 1,49,900, with the top-tier 2TB variant priced at Rs 2,29,900. The iPhone Air, marketed as the premium model, starts at Rs 1,19,900. Though higher than last year’s starting point, the base storage has doubled to 256GB, making the entry-level model comparatively more value-driven.

