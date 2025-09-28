Mumbai: Bogus Doctor Busted In Shivajinagar, Govandi; Police Seize Medicines, Verify Qualifications |

In a joint operation led by the Mumbai Police and BMC health officials, a 64-year-old bogus doctor was exposed and booked for running an illegal clinic in Shivajinagar, Govandi. The accused, identified as Dr. Abdul Wadud Mohammad Yaqub Chaudhary, was allegedly operating without valid registration or authorization.

Tip-Off Leads to Action

The raid was conducted under the guidance of medical officers from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Crime Branch, Unit 6, Chembur, following a tip-off about unlicensed medical activity in the area.

Complaint Filed by Assistant Medical Officer

According to the FIR, the complaint was filed by Dr. Riaz Mohammad Zuber Shaikh, 29, an Assistant Medical Officer in BMC’s M-East Ward Health Department. On September 26, Dr. Shaikh, directed by Medical Health Officer Dr. Priya, accompanied the police for the inspection.

Evidence and Seizures

During the raid at Clinic No. 13, Shivajinagar Road, Dr. Chaudhary was found treating patients. He claimed to hold a BUMS (Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery) degree from Jaipur, Rajasthan, but failed to provide valid registration or certification. A photocopy of the degree was seized for verification, along with 18 types of medicines and tablets.

Read Also Mumbai News: BMC Secures Contractor To Manage 153 ICU Beds Across 12 Suburban Hospitals

Legal Action Initiated

Dr. Chaudhary, a resident of Kamala Raman Nagar, is now facing legal action. The Shivajinagar Police have registered a case under Sections 33 and 36 of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities verifying the authenticity of the medical qualifications submitted by the accused.