Navratri 2025: Dombivli Comes Alive With Rasarang Garba Festival, Thousands Celebrate

Dombivli Comes Alive With Rasarang Garba Festival, Thousands Celebrate |

Dombivli residents are enthusiastically participating in the ongoing Rasarang 2025 Garba festival during Navratri, celebrating the city’s cultural program with color and vibrancy. Known as a cultural hub, Dombivli comes alive each year during Navratri as thousands gather for Garba and Dandiya, dressed in traditional attire.

Organizers and Venue

The festival is jointly organized by the MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde Foundation and Shri Navdurga Yuva Mandal, and is being held at the DNC School grounds in Dombivli. Now in its seventh year, Rasarang has grown bigger with every edition, showcasing more grandeur, artistry, and participation.

On Friday, MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency) attended the festival and extended his Navratri greetings to the citizens.

Festival Highlights

The event, which began on September 22, has quickly become a major attraction for Dombivli residents, drawing thousands of participants daily. The festival atmosphere is defined by colorful costumes, rhythmic music, and the energy of Garba and Dandiya, captivating both the youth and the elderly.

This year’s highlights include a spectacular stage design, dazzling lighting, and a spacious venue to accommodate the growing number of attendees. Beyond Garba and Dandiya, the festival also features diverse cultural programs, traditional Nagda drumming, and spontaneous audience participation.

Legacy of Rasarang

First launched in 2018, Rasarang has carved out a special place in the hearts of citizens in Dombivli and nearby areas.