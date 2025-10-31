 Palghar Crime News: Armed Robbers Open Fire At Jewellery Shop In Boisar, Flee Leaving Revolver Behind
Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 09:06 PM IST
article-image

Boisar, Palghar: Panic gripped the Ganesh Nagar area of Boisar after a daring daylight firing incident was reported at Chaturbhuj Jewellers on Friday.

Unidentified assailants attempted a dacoity at the jewellery shop, during which two rounds of fire were discharged. Fortunately, the shots missed the shop owner, preventing what could have been a major tragedy.

Robbers Abandon Weapon, Flee the Scene

In the ensuing chaos, the culprits fled the spot, leaving behind a revolver used in the attempted robbery. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic as nearby shopkeepers hurriedly shut their establishments amid the commotion.

Police Launch Investigation, Scan CCTV Footage

Upon receiving information, Boisar police swiftly reached the location and cordoned off the area.

Officials are currently reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding shops and streets to trace the suspects and determine their route of escape. The abandoned firearm has been seized for forensic examination.

Incident Sparks Law and Order Concerns

The incident has sparked concerns over rising crime in the Boisar industrial belt, where several high-value commercial establishments operate.

Local residents and business owners have urged the police department to increase patrolling and surveillance to prevent such brazen crimes in broad daylight.

