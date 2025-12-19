AAP Announces First 21 Candidates For 2026 Mumbai BMC Elections

Sanjay Singh, Member of Parliament and Preeti Sharma Menon, President, Aam Aadmi Party during the press conference in Mumbai |

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced its first list of 21 candidates for the 2026 BMC elections. This will be the party's debut in the BMC elections, and it has decided to field its candidates in all 227 seats in Mumbai, ruling out alliance with any party.

Candidates Fielded Across Major Mumbai Wards

The first list consists of candidates for south Mumbai's wards 221, 225 and 227 (Pydhonie, Colaba and Navy Nagar). Other areas where AAP has fielded candidates includes Byculla, Kandivali, Malad, Goregaon, Andheri, Dahisar, Govandi, Mankhurd, Chembur among others.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Press Conference Held by Party Leaders

The candidates were announced in a press conference held by MP Sanjay Singh and party's Mumbai president Preeti Sharma Menon.

Mumbai Facing Budget Mismanagement, Corruption

Menon said, "Despite being India’s ‘Urbs Prima’, Mumbai is in a mess. BMC has a whopping Rs. 74,447 Crore annual budget- the largest in Asia. Mumbaikars pay the highest taxes in the country and yet get shoddy public services. The BMC is a cesspool of corruption and monumental ineptitude. Every political party has looted Mumbai, prioritising their selfish interests over public good."

AAP Promises Effective Governance and Reform

MP Sanjay Singh said, "The AAP is not just the alternative but the solution. Few good people in the BMC, is what Mumbai desperately needs. We need the broom, to sweep the corrupt and inept away. With just 7 corporators, AAP will have a house leader and representation on all statutory committees." Singh added that when the party last contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, it got 5.16% of the vote share, which came to over 2,73,000 votes.

Key Mumbai Issues AAP Will Address

Some of the issues in Mumbai the party will concentrate to address the leaders said include expensive real estate, closure of BMC schools, garbage disposal, air pollution, untreated sewage and land grabs among others.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/