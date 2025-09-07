 'Bappa Should Not Be Insulted Like This': CM Fadnavis’s Daughter Divija Urges For Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols After Beach Cleanup In Mumbai | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Bappa Should Not Be Insulted Like This': CM Fadnavis’s Daughter Divija Urges For Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols After Beach Cleanup In Mumbai | Video

'Bappa Should Not Be Insulted Like This': CM Fadnavis’s Daughter Divija Urges For Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols After Beach Cleanup In Mumbai | Video

A day after Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai, Divija Fadnavis joins beach cleanup alongside Amruta Fadnavis, actor Akshay Kumar, and other volunteers; appeals for eco-friendly Ganesha idols.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
article-image
'Bappa Should Not Be Insulted Like This': CM Fadnavis’s Daughter Divija Urges For Eco-Friendly Ganesh Idols After Beach Cleanup In Mumbai | Video | X|@ANI

Mumbai: After the grand Ganesh Visarjan celebrations witnessed across Mumbai on Saturday, Divija Fadnavis, daughter of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, joined a beach cleanup drive and made an emotional appeal for the use of eco-friendly Ganesha idols on Sunday morning.

"I felt very happy that I was allowed to come to clean our beautiful beach. I saw small pieces of the hands and feet of our Bappa idols on the beach. I felt very sad, and I want to request to take an eco-friendly Ganesha because our Bappa should not be insulted like this," said Divija.

Read Also
Video: Akshay Kumar Cleans Juhu Beach In Mumbai Post Ganpati Visarjan, Says 'Cleanliness Is Not Just...
article-image

The cleanup drive was also supported by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of CM Devendra Fadnavis, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, and BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. The initiative was organised to restore the beach post-immersion and promote awareness about the environmental effects of non-biodegradable idols.

Videos circulating on social media show Akshay Kumar personally collecting waste and remnants from the visarjan, placing them into bags along with other volunteers. Speaking at the event, Akshay opened up about the importance of public responsibility in maintaining cleanliness. According to IANS, he said:

FPJ Shorts
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla Holds High-Level Meeting With BJP Leaders, Top Officials Ahead Of PM Modi’s Likely State Visit Amid Ongoing Ethnic Tensions
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla Holds High-Level Meeting With BJP Leaders, Top Officials Ahead Of PM Modi’s Likely State Visit Amid Ongoing Ethnic Tensions
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Inaugurate On 30 September As Runway Nears Closure - REPORTS
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Inaugurate On 30 September As Runway Nears Closure - REPORTS
Ganesh Festival Immersion Turns Tragic In Maharashtra: At Least Four Dead, 13 Missing Across Districts
Ganesh Festival Immersion Turns Tragic In Maharashtra: At Least Four Dead, 13 Missing Across Districts
Teacher's Day: Students Groove To Phir Hera Pheri’s Classic Track; Video Goes Viral
Teacher's Day: Students Groove To Phir Hera Pheri’s Classic Track; Video Goes Viral

"Wisdom teaches us that we should maintain cleanliness. This is also a major point emphasised by our Prime Minister, who says that cleanliness is not just the government’s duty, nor only BMC's responsibility, it is the responsibility of the public as well."

Amruta Fadnavis also shared her thoughts at the event:

"I feel that PM Modi is the Prime Minister who first gave people the message to maintain cleanliness and start the Swachhta Abhiyan, and this is one of the results of that. Look at the number of people who come out for cleanliness drives; this awareness is because of his guidance."

Volunteers, celebrities, and officials came together to send a powerful message on the importance of preserving marine ecosystems and adopting sustainable practices during festivals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Inaugurate On 30 September As Runway Nears Closure -...

Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Inaugurate On 30 September As Runway Nears Closure -...

Ganesh Festival Immersion Turns Tragic In Maharashtra: At Least Four Dead, 13 Missing Across...

Ganesh Festival Immersion Turns Tragic In Maharashtra: At Least Four Dead, 13 Missing Across...

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Siddhivinayak Temple Doors Close After Devotees Offer Prayers In Mumbai | VIDEO

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Siddhivinayak Temple Doors Close After Devotees Offer Prayers In Mumbai | VIDEO

Attention Thanekars! Thane Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Eid-E-Milad; Check Out Details

Attention Thanekars! Thane Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Eid-E-Milad; Check Out Details

'Bappa Should Not Be Insulted Like This': CM Fadnavis’s Daughter Divija Urges For Eco-Friendly...

'Bappa Should Not Be Insulted Like This': CM Fadnavis’s Daughter Divija Urges For Eco-Friendly...