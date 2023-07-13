Shraddha Kapoor REACTS To Kim Kardashian's Mirror Selfie With Mysterious Woman: 'Woh Stree Hai...'

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who has started the shoot of her much-awaited film Stree 2 in Chanderi, recently reacted to Kim Kardashian's spooky photo. For the unawares, Kim had shared a mirror selfie which also showed a mysterious woman's shadow in one corner. The supermodel had written along with the picture that she was alone at home when she clicked it.

Kim's latest post actually had an apt reference to Shraddha's upcoming film Stree 2 and the latter took to her Instagram story to react to it.

Shraddha re-shared a post about Kim's mysterious photo and wrote, "Woh Stree hai.. Woh Kahin bhi pohonch sakti hai."

Take a look:

Sharing the mirror selfie on her official Instagram account, Kim has said, "Soooo, I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone, I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window."

About Stree 2

On July 11, the makers of Stree 2 officially announced the commencement of the film's shoot and looks like things are going to get bigger and better. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the upcoming film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee.

The sequel promises to bring an array of other fresh surprises. Released in 2018, the original Stree was a beloved blockbuster that redefined the horror comedy genre.

In Stree, Aparshakti plays the role of Bittu, who is the friend of RajKummar’s character Vicky. The movie is a horror-comedy written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, better known as Raj & DK.