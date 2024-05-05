PHOTO: Here's What Is Stopping Ananya Panday From Leaving Home Amid Breakup Rumours With Aditya Roy Kapur

Rumours have been rife that Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have officially ended their relationship after 2 years of being together. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Amid the break-up rumors, the Student Of The Year 2 actress shared on her Instagram story that her new puppy, Riot, is the reason she's staying home.

She wrote, “I mean how do you expect me to ever leave my house,” followed by crying emojis.

Check it out:

Talking about their split, Ananya and Aditya's close friend told the Bombay Times that, “They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely.”

In fact, in March, the actress shared a cryptic post on her Instagram, which started the rumours.

“If it is truly meant for you, it will come back to you. It will leave only for the sake of teaching you the lessons you could only learn on your own. If it is truly meant for you, it will return even if you’ve pushed it away, even if you’re in denial, even if you assume something so beautiful could never be truly yours – because if it’s truly meant for you, it is never not a piece of you. It is never not intricately tied into the depths of your soul,” read the quote shared by Ananya.

She captioned, “Monday Manifesting."